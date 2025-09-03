Serving Hope in Southampton: Sunflower Soirée Supports ACE Programs for the Homeless
Southampton’s storied summer social scene welcomed a meaningful new addition as philanthropists, community leaders, and loyal supporters gathered at Whitefield on Hill Street for the Sunflower Soirée benefiting ACE Programs for the Homeless. The event, held in honor of longtime advocate Henry Buhl, seamlessly blended Hamptons elegance with a heartfelt mission—empowering New Yorkers experiencing homelessness through job training, work opportunities, and ongoing support.
A Day of Play and Purpose
The festivities began with a spirited pickleball tournament that drew an enthusiastic crowd to the morning matches. Competition was friendly yet fierce, with standout performances earning top spots:
Korbinian Ludwig (Munich) and Sandra Sanches
Alex Moskwa and Jessica Gibson (Texas)
Constantin Ricks (Munich) and Monique Grignard (Toronto)
As the sun began to set, the energy shifted to an evening of cocktails, a beautifully prepared dinner, and live music under the late-summer Hamptons sky. Guests mingled and exchanged stories, united in their commitment to supporting ACE’s mission and honoring the lasting contributions of Henry Buhl.
Spotlight on the Upcoming ACE Dream Gala
The soirée also served as a prelude to ACE’s highly anticipated Dream Gala, set for Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City. This signature event will feature a special musical performance by Tony Award-winning singer Jennifer Holliday and will recognize honorees Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey for their exceptional dedication to the cause.
With its panoramic city views and renowned hospitality, the Mandarin Oriental will provide an elegant backdrop for an evening designed to inspire, fundraise, and continue ACE’s work of changing lives through opportunity.
Notable Names and Familiar Faces
Among the distinguished attendees lending their presence and support to the Sunflower Soirée were Henry Buhl, Dale Schlather, Renee Schlather, Stephanie Rader, Matthew Gibson, Ellie Manko, Ginger and Larry Leeds, Nancy Ross, and Debbie Farrington. Their collective influence and philanthropic spirit underscored the event’s importance, both as a celebration and as a call to action.
About ACE Programs for the Homeless
Founded to address the systemic challenges faced by New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness, incarceration, or addiction, the Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) offers comprehensive job training, hands-on work experience, and a lifetime support network. By equipping participants with practical skills, professional guidance, and community connections, ACE helps them achieve sustainable economic independence and the confidence to move forward.
Continuing the Momentum
The Sunflower Soirée proved that a summer gathering can be as impactful as it is elegant. By uniting community passion with ACE’s proven programs, the event not only raised critical funds but also reinforced the power of collective action. With October’s Dream Gala on the horizon, supporters left Southampton knowing that their efforts—and their presence—would help transform lives far beyond the Hamptons season.
