Women’s Power Breakfast Debuts in New York with Influential Voices in Business, Tech, and Wellness

On Friday, October 3, more than 200 women leaders, innovators, and changemakers will gather at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad for the Women’s Power Breakfast, a high-impact event uniting top voices in technology, finance, health, and wellness. The gathering marks the New York debut of the acclaimed Women’s Power Series, founded by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, following its successful run in Miami.

The expansion signals a growing demand for spaces where women can exchange ideas, spark collaboration, and amplify each other’s work across sectors.