Women’s Power Breakfast Debuts in New York with Influential Voices in Business, Tech, and Wellness
On Friday, October 3, more than 200 women leaders, innovators, and changemakers will gather at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad for the Women’s Power Breakfast, a high-impact event uniting top voices in technology, finance, health, and wellness. The gathering marks the New York debut of the acclaimed Women’s Power Series, founded by Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos, following its successful run in Miami.
The expansion signals a growing demand for spaces where women can exchange ideas, spark collaboration, and amplify each other’s work across sectors.
“New York is the perfect city to unite women who are changing the world, so this expansion is an exciting moment for us. The Women’s Power Series is more than networking – it's about creating community and building bridges between industries to create lasting impact.”
Sophia Kanavos, Co-Founder of Women’s Power Series
A Morning Designed for Meaningful Connection
Guests will start the day with a breakfast by José Andrés Group at 8:30 a.m., followed by welcome remarks at 9:30 a.m. The conversation begins in earnest at 10:00 a.m., as panels bring together female leaders making a measurable difference in their fields. The event concludes at 12:30 p.m. with closing remarks and dedicated networking sessions, ensuring attendees leave with new connections and actionable insights.
The Master of Ceremonies, Jennifer Valoppi, President of Women of Tomorrow, will guide the morning’s programming, which features three powerhouse panels.
Technology & AI
Moderated by Alexandra Wilkis Wilson—Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Clerisy and Founder of GILT, Fitz, and GlamSquad—this panel will spotlight innovation at the intersection of tech and entrepreneurship. Speakers include:
Dr. Niamh O’Hara, CEO and Co-Founder, Biotia
Heather Udo, Founder and CEO, Shoppable
Sonya Gill, Founder and CEO, The LNK
Vanessa Liu, Founder, Sugarwork
Health & Wellness
Wellness advocate and The Purist Founder Cristina Cuomo will lead a discussion with pioneers redefining health access, nutrition, and holistic care. Panelists include:
Anne Fulenwider, Founder, Alloy Women’s Health
Lisa Odenweller, Founder and CEO, Kroma Wellness
Martha Graeff, Founder, Happy Aging
Tracy Anderson, Founder, Tracy Anderson Method
Venture Capital & Finance
Moderated by Dana Jacobsohn, Chief Development Officer at Marriott International, this session will examine capital access, investment trends, and leadership in finance. Featured speakers are:
Lorine Pendleton, Founder, 125 Ventures
Marigay McKee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Fernbrook Capital
Sutian Dong, Founder, Multitudes & Global Women in VC
Ida Liu, C-Suite Executive & Global Wealth Management Leader
Purpose Beyond the Podium
The Women’s Power Breakfast is more than a speaker series—it is an engine for impact. Proceeds will benefit Women of Tomorrow and BraveHouse, two organizations committed to mentorship, education, and advocacy for young women.
Founded in 2023, the Women’s Power Series was created to provide accessible, empowering, and affordable events for women in business. For Dayssi and Sophia Kanavos, both accomplished real-estate developers in the luxury hospitality industry, the initiative was born out of a commitment to make International Women’s Day a year-round priority within their properties.
With its mission to close the gender gap and foster cross-industry collaboration, the series has quickly evolved into a platform where stories, strategies, and successes are shared openly, inspiring the next generation of leaders.
A New York Moment
Bringing the Women’s Power Series to New York is a natural progression for an event rooted in connection and collaboration. In the city where industries intersect and ideas scale rapidly, the Women’s Power Breakfast offers a rare forum for high-caliber networking that is both intentional and inclusive.
Tickets are available through the Women’s Power Series website, with more details at womenspowerseries.org.
