Teatown Lake Reservation Unveils $26 Million Campus Transformation in the Hudson Valley
Source: Teatown Lake Reservation
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In October 2025, Teatown Lake Reservation—a 1,000-acre nature preserve and environmental education center in Ossining, New York—will break ground on a $26 million redevelopment set to redefine its role as a regional leader in conservation and community engagement. The ambitious 22,000-square-foot campus transformation will introduce a new 5,400-square-foot Education Center, a renovated historic Nature Center, and an accessible, pedestrian-focused landscape designed to seamlessly integrate education, nature, and sustainability.
The project is a collaboration with nARCHITECTS, an award-winning design studio, and Starr Whitehouse, the landscape architect responsible for the ecologically enhanced campus plan. The transformation will reconfigure access and operations, creating a cohesive pedestrian experience that invites exploration while preserving Teatown’s diverse habitats.
A New Era of Environmental Education
“For more than 60 years, Teatown has been one of the Hudson Valley’s most cherished community resources and environmental education centers, providing the region with our team’s expert knowledge in land protection and conservation.”
Kevin Carter, Teatown Lake Reservation’s Executive Director
Carter continued, “As we look towards the future and inspiring the next generations of environmental stewards, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with nARCHITECTS to create a more accessible and pedestrian-friendly campus and to debut a new Education Center – where students from elementary to graduate school, as well as members of the community, will learn ways to protect our environment and advance conservation.”
Shaped like a leaf and constructed with Accoya wood—a high-performance, sustainable material—the Education Center will feature teaching spaces indoors, along an outdoor deck, and on a green roof. A ramp will wrap the structure, guiding visitors from the forest floor to the roof deck, offering immersive encounters with the surrounding foliage and panoramic views of the lake and campus.
“The people at Teatown Lake Reservation and their exciting mission make for a dream client and project for nARCHITECTS – one that is very much aligned with our convictions. We look forward to leading the transformation of their campus into an immersive, accessible, and pedestrian-friendly space that intertwines education with nature, and history with future opportunity.”
Eric Bunge, FAIA, Co-Founding Partner of nARCHITECTS
Restoring a Hudson Valley Landmark
At the heart of the campus will be the restored Nature Center, a 15,000-square-foot Tudor-style building dating back to the 1920s. Originally the stables of the estate, the three-story structure will house gallery spaces, a nature store, administrative offices, and an animal care center for Teatown’s animal ambassadors—non-releasable wildlife including porcupines, rabbits, owls, crows, and vultures.
The updated campus will also include a new pavilion and a maintenance building, enhancing operational efficiency while expanding visitor amenities.
A Destination for Nature and Community
Beyond its new architecture, Teatown’s transformation underscores its mission to engage the public in environmental stewardship. Visitors will continue to enjoy 15 miles of hiking trails open year-round, a two-acre wildflower island home to over 230 native species, and a calendar of nature programs, science projects, and conservation initiatives that draw learners of all ages.
As this Hudson Valley landmark embarks on its next chapter, the campus transformation represents not only an investment in infrastructure, but a deep commitment to connecting people with the land, fostering conservation leadership, and creating a destination where education and environment are inseparable.
