Artists for Peace and Justice Gala Raises $750,000 for Education in Haiti

“I was born in the right country at the right time, with access to education, clean water, healthcare, and economic stability – not only did I have a village, but my village had a village. That privilege comes with a responsibility. To me, helping others is both a practical and moral responsibility. We cannot take what we have for granted; we must work hard to create a level playing field for the children of Haiti. That is what we are here to do.”

Amanda Brugel, 2025 APJ Honoree