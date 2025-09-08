Artists for Peace and Justice Gala Raises $750,000 for Education in Haiti
Source: Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ)
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Toronto’s historic Omni King Edward Hotel set the stage on September 6 for the 17th annual Artists for Peace and Justice (APJ) Gala, a cornerstone of the city’s philanthropic calendar. Presented in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, the event united cultural leaders, entertainers, and philanthropists in a shared mission to expand educational opportunities and community-led initiatives in Haiti. By night’s end, the gala had raised an impressive $750,000, reinforcing APJ’s long-standing commitment to sustainable change.
Since its founding in 2009, APJ has raised more than $36 million, directly supporting over 32,000 students with access to quality education, healthcare, and dignity.
A Night of Purpose and Performance
The evening began with a soulful performance by Haitian musician and APJ supporter Paul Beaubrun, setting a heartfelt tone that carried throughout the program. Returning emcees George Stroumboulopoulos and Kardinal Offishall welcomed the audience, their warmth and humor punctuating moments of profound gratitude.
Natasha Koifman, Canadian and U.S. Board Chair, delivered opening remarks that blended realism with optimism.
“When we started APJ in 2009, many people didn’t even know where Haiti was — a country so close to where many vacation, yet where children faced hunger and education wasn’t a priority.”
Natasha Koifman, Canadian and U.S. Board Chair
She continued, “Seventeen years later, it’s incredible to see Toronto still coming together with the same commitment. Our hope is that one day we will see lasting change in Haiti, and that commitment is why we are here tonight. I’m deeply grateful to our sponsors, donors, and longtime supporters who continue to stand with us.”
Honouring Advocacy and Equity
This year’s honouree, actor and activist Amanda Brugel, was recognized for her enduring commitment to equity. Presented by Canadian actress Dani Kind, Brugel used her acceptance speech to reflect on the responsibilities that accompany privilege:
“I was born in the right country at the right time, with access to education, clean water, healthcare, and economic stability – not only did I have a village, but my village had a village. That privilege comes with a responsibility. To me, helping others is both a practical and moral responsibility. We cannot take what we have for granted; we must work hard to create a level playing field for the children of Haiti. That is what we are here to do.”
Amanda Brugel, 2025 APJ Honoree
Spirited Giving and Standout Moments
The live auction, presented by 2Fifteen Forest Hill Luxury Rentals by DBS and led by Eric Hendrikx, infused the night with excitement. Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star José Bautista recreated his legendary bat-flip to rally bids, while celebrated artist Russell Young offered personal insight into his Marilyn Crying piece — and even created a second edition on the spot for an eager bidder.
In a display of community generosity, each winning bidder received a brand-new SMEG appliance courtesy of SMEG Canada. The “Fund the Need” segment drew heartfelt commitments from longtime supporters Rose and Danny Mantella, and Humaniti’s founder and CEO Shoaib Khan, who pledged $25,000 toward the APJ Garden Project for Sustainable Nutrition and Education.
Music, Memories, and Mementos
The entertainment lineup read like a celebration of artistry and activism. Performances by Kardinal Offishall, Rotimi, Fefe Dobson, Charmie, and William and Alexandre Osias kept the energy high, with music serving as both entertainment and a unifying force for APJ’s cause.
Guests left with curated tokens of the night — a custom 138 Yorkville candle by KANDL and a signed copy of Echoes from Eden, co-authored by tech entrepreneur and environmentalist Dax Dasilva and best-selling author Eric Hendrikx.
Collective Impact with Global Reach
This year’s gala was made possible through the support of sponsors including Air Canada, 2Fifteen by DBS Developments, Audi, and 138 Yorkville. Their contributions, combined with the generosity of attendees, reaffirm APJ’s ability to make measurable, lasting impact in Haiti through education, healthcare, and the arts.
As APJ enters its 18th year, the organization remains steadfast in its mission, partnering directly with the Haitian people and St. Luke’s Foundation in Haiti to foster sustainable change. The evening’s success was not just measured in dollars raised, but in the continued belief that education and community empowerment can break cycles of poverty.
