Modern Romance: Minted’s Save the Date Collection for 2026 Weddings
When you start planning a wedding, it feels like there’s a decision to make at every turn. Which venue is right? Should you go with peonies or roses? Do you want a live band or a DJ? The list can feel endless, and if you’re anything like me, you’ll want everything to be absolutely perfect.
That’s why I’ve always thought Save the Dates are one of the most joyful choices to make. They’re the first piece of your wedding that your guests actually see, a little sneak peek of what’s to come. And instead of being stressful, they can be really fun. It’s your chance to show off your style as a couple, whether that means going timeless and traditional, modern and bold, or playful and unexpected.
Minted’s new Save the Date collection for 2026 brides makes that choice easier (and way more exciting). Designed by independent artists from around the world, the collection is packed with original ideas that go beyond cookie-cutter templates. Plus, you can customize everything from colors, fonts, layouts, even add a little foil shine if you want that extra pop.
I browsed through the collection recently, and it was tough to narrow it down, but I pulled out a few favorites that stood out for their personality and style. Here are five Save the Date designs I think are worth a spot on your short list.
Top Minted Save the Dates to Inspire Your 2026 Wedding
Vintage Lovers by Helena Vitto
Charming and full of personality, Vintage Lovers feels like a page from a love story brought to life. Hand-sketched details, from champagne and cake to flowers and candlelight, give the card a playful, nostalgic feel that’s perfect for couples who want their Save the Date to reflect romance with a touch of whimsy. It’s a design that instantly sets the mood for a celebration filled with joy and character.
Tip: Choose the Silhouette Shape with a Waved Frame to add even more character to this illustrated design, the playful edges pair perfectly with the hand-drawn details for a look that feels fun and unique.
Provincial by Jenna Holcomb
Fresh and stylish, Provincial frames your photo with a delicate pattern inspired by classic European textiles. The design feels light and inviting rather than overly formal, making it a perfect choice for beachside weddings, garden parties, or any celebration where you want elegance with a relaxed touch.
Tip: Use a candid or playful engagement photo, the patterned border adds just enough structure while keeping the overall look breezy and modern.
Square Script by Michelle Taylor
Modern yet romantic, Square Script pairs sweeping calligraphy with a clean, minimal layout that feels effortlessly sophisticated. The square shape keeps the design fresh and contemporary, while the oversized script font adds a dramatic, eye-catching touch. In softer tones, it takes on a romantic elegance; in deeper shades, it feels bold and refined, making it versatile for any wedding style.
Tip: Add custom foil accents to highlight the elegant script, the shimmer draws the eye and makes this minimalist design feel even more luxurious.
Olive Elegance by Ana de Sousa
Refined and graceful, Olive Elegance feels both regal and romantic. Ornate gold-foil detailing frames your photo and wedding details, giving the design a timeless quality that’s as elegant as it is unforgettable. With several color options to choose from, it adapts beautifully to different wedding styles, from rich, dramatic tones to softer, more airy palettes. The intricate border and classic typography make it a standout choice for couples planning a formal or traditional celebration.
Tip: Pair a black-and-white photo with the ebony and gold colorway for a dramatic, high-contrast effect, or choose a lighter background with a warm-toned photo to create a softer, more romantic feel.
Palm Stripes by Susan Zinader
Playful yet refined, Palm Stripes brings a fresh coastal vibe to your Save the Date. Wide vertical stripes give the card a bold, modern look, while the delicate palm detail adds just the right touch of charm. This design works beautifully for destination weddings, seaside celebrations, or any event where you want to set a lighthearted but stylish tone.
Tip: Customize the stripe colors to match your palette, from soft pastels for a romantic feel to deeper shades for a crisp, contemporary edge.
Discover the Perfect Save the Date with Minted
At the end of the day, your Save the Date is more than just a piece of mail, it’s the first glimpse your guests get of the celebration you’re planning. Minted’s new 2026 collection makes it easy to find a design that truly reflects your style, whether that means bold and modern, playful and creative, or timeless and traditional.
The best part is you don’t have to stress about the details. Every design is customizable, beautifully printed, and ready to set the right tone for your big day. And with the exclusive code SAVETHEDATE50 (valid through 12/31/25), you can send something memorable while saving a little along the way.
Ready to get started?
Save the Date Etiquette: Timing and Top FAQs Answered
It’s completely normal to have a hundred little questions pop up while planning your wedding. Save the Dates are often one of the first decisions you’ll make, so let’s clear up the most common ones.
1. Do I have to send Save the Dates?
Not at all, but they’re a thoughtful heads-up, especially for destination weddings or busy seasons. They give guests the chance to pause other plans and secure the date early.
2. What’s the best timing for Save the Dates?
The sweet spot is 6–9 months before your wedding. If you're planning a destination celebration or tying the knot during a holiday, aim for 9–12 months so guests have extra time to plan.
3. Who should receive one?
Only people you’re definitely inviting. Once a Save the Date lands in someone’s mailbox, it’s essentially a promise of an invitation, so be sure your guest list is solid.
4. What belongs on a Save the Date and what doesn’t?
Keep it simple: your names, the wedding date, city/state, and (optionally) your wedding website URL. Skip RSVP details and registry links, those come later with the invitation.
5. What if I need to change the date later?
It happens! If plans shift, send revised Save the Dates or a clear update promptly, especially if guests are making travel arrangements.
6. What kinds of Save the Dates are most popular?
Photo cards are always a favorite since they let couples share an engagement picture along with the big news. Foil-pressed designs are also trending; they add a touch of shine and elegance that makes the announcement feel extra special.
7. Are RSVPs expected on Save the Dates?
Nope — RSVPs belong with the official invitation. Save the Dates are just a friendly “mark your calendar” reminder.
8. Should Save the Dates match the invitations?
They don’t have to, but it can be nice when they do. Some couples treat Save the Dates as a sneak peek of their theme, while others pick something totally different for fun. Minted makes it easy to do either, since many designs have full matching suites.
9. How should I address Save the Dates?
The same way you’ll address your invitations. Use full names and proper titles if your wedding is formal, or keep it casual if that matches your event vibe. It sets expectations from the start.
10. Do Save the Dates need to include plus-ones?
Yes — if you know a guest will get a plus-one, include it now so they can plan accordingly. If you’re unsure, wait until the invitations to avoid confusion.
