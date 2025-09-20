Hanson Builders Hosts St. Jude Dream Home Showplace Pop-Up in Maple Grove
A Showcase with Purpose
On September 13, 2025, Hanson Builders opened the doors of its completed St. Jude Dream Home® Showplace in Maple Grove, Minnesota, as part of the Fall Parade of Homes℠ tour. The Community Pop-Up Event gave visitors a chance to experience the elegance of a five-bedroom, six-bath residence while supporting a cause far greater than design. The eventual sale of the home will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, with 100 percent of proceeds dedicated to its mission of Finding Cures. Saving Children®.
The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace embodies Hanson Builders’ hallmark of premium craftsmanship. With a spacious sport center, high-end finishes, and a layout tailored for modern living, the property is a study in both luxury and functionality. Guests were invited to tour the home during the second weekend of the Parade of Homes, offering a glimpse into the company’s design ethos while engaging directly with St. Jude’s life-saving mission.
Notable Guests Bring Community Spirit
The pop-up event featured appearances by three special guests who added distinct touches to the day. Shayla Owodunni, known for her biophilic design and interior styling work in the Twin Cities, shared mint plant kits with visitors, connecting natural elements to the home’s interiors. Social media content creator Janelle Craft brought her signature lemonade stand to the front yard, creating a cheerful, community-driven moment for attendees. Former professional football player Ben Leber, now a sideline analyst, television co-host, and radio broadcaster, welcomed guests and added to the celebratory spirit of the event.
Touring for a Cause
The Dream Home remains open to the public throughout September, offering tours every Friday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is $7, with the final day of viewing scheduled for September 28. Located at 10190 Peony Lane N. in Maple Grove’s Evanswood neighborhood, the property gives prospective buyers the opportunity to acquire a luxury home while contributing directly to the fight against childhood cancer.
Visitors unable to purchase the property can still engage with the cause by making direct donations, volunteering, or amplifying awareness of St. Jude’s mission. Full details are available at stjude.org/mplsshowplace.
Hanson Builders: A Legacy of Craftsmanship
For more than 45 years, Hanson Builders has set a standard in Minnesota’s homebuilding industry with award-winning custom residences. Family-owned and operated, the company prioritizes a personalized experience, transparency, and uncompromising quality—a philosophy evident in every detail of the St. Jude Dream Home Showplace.
St. Jude: Advancing Care Worldwide
Since its founding in 1962, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has transformed the outlook for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. At that time, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Today, survival rates exceed 80 percent thanks to decades of groundbreaking research and clinical care. Families treated at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, ensuring that focus remains entirely on the child’s recovery. Breakthroughs made at St. Jude are shared globally, extending the impact of its work far beyond its Memphis campus.
Where Luxury Meets Philanthropy
The St. Jude Dream Home Showplace represents more than architectural excellence. It stands as a tangible reminder that design can be a vehicle for change. By touring, supporting, or purchasing this home, community members contribute to an enduring mission: ensuring that no child dies from cancer.
