Laura Dern and Patricia E. Harris Honored at Oceana’s New York Gala

Adding a dimension of heritage and craftsmanship, Blancpain served as the presenting partner for the gala. For over 70 years, the Swiss watchmaker has cultivated an intimate connection with the oceans through its Fifty Fathoms diver’s watch and its Blancpain Ocean Commitment initiative. With support spanning dozens of scientific expeditions—including four with Oceana—the brand’s partnership demonstrates how luxury can align with responsibility to preserve the planet’s most fragile ecosystems.