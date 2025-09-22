Laura Dern and Patricia E. Harris Honored at Oceana’s New York Gala
A Night Dedicated to the Seas
On September 9, 2025, the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center became the epicenter of ocean advocacy as Oceana hosted its 11th New York Gala. The evening brought together 215 leaders across business, philanthropy, and culture, raising more than $2.6 million to support Oceana’s mission of protecting and restoring the world’s oceans.
The gala underscored the power of collective action, spotlighting not only policy victories but also the urgent need for continued investment in marine conservation. With sweeping views of Manhattan as its backdrop, the night was both a celebration of past achievements and a rallying cry for the work still to come.
Honoring Leaders in Advocacy
This year’s honorees exemplified the intersection of art, philanthropy, and global impact. Laura Dern, Academy Award-winning actor and lifelong environmentalist, was recognized for her unwavering dedication to ocean conservation. A longtime partner of Oceana, Dern has used her platform to highlight the urgent threats facing marine ecosystems and inspire audiences worldwide to take action.
The organization also honored Patricia E. Harris, CEO of Bloomberg Philanthropies, one of Oceana’s most significant supporters. Under Harris’ leadership, Bloomberg Philanthropies has become a cornerstone partner in advancing global ocean initiatives. A transformative 2014 grant expanded Oceana’s campaigns to Brazil and the Philippines, while continued support through the Bloomberg Ocean Initiative has led to victories protecting coral reefs, rebuilding fisheries, and advancing transparency in global fishing practices.
An Evening of Voices and Vision
Oceana Board Member Sam Waterston served as master of ceremonies, offering a passionate appeal to the audience:
“From combating the climate crisis to feeding a billion people a healthy meal every day, the answers come from our oceans. Oceana leads, fights, and wins hundreds of victories and counting. Right now, Oceana is working with local stakeholders, country by country, to pass policies that ensure abundant oceans, critical nutrition, and thriving communities.”
Sam Waterston, Oceana Board Member
He was joined by gala chair Susan Rockefeller, along with fellow board members Ted Danson and Dr. Daniel Pauly, underscoring the organization’s blend of scientific rigor, advocacy, and cultural influence. Notable guests included Mary Steenburgen, Sutton Stracke, and Kara Young, who joined supporters in championing Oceana’s work.
The evening concluded on a celebratory note with a lively dance party, featuring a performance by The Rakiem Walker Project with guest artist GLR¥A, reminding attendees that joy and advocacy can share the same stage.
Blancpain’s Enduring Partnership
Adding a dimension of heritage and craftsmanship, Blancpain served as the presenting partner for the gala. For over 70 years, the Swiss watchmaker has cultivated an intimate connection with the oceans through its Fifty Fathoms diver’s watch and its Blancpain Ocean Commitment initiative. With support spanning dozens of scientific expeditions—including four with Oceana—the brand’s partnership demonstrates how luxury can align with responsibility to preserve the planet’s most fragile ecosystems.
The Ripple Effect of Oceana’s Work
The funds raised this year contribute to Oceana’s impressive legacy. To date, the New York Gala alone has generated over $20 million, fueling more than 325 policy victories worldwide. Recent achievements include protecting marine habitats in Mexico, Chile, Spain, and the Philippines; rebuilding fisheries in Canada and California; and advancing legislation to reduce single-use plastics in U.S. states such as California, Oregon, and Washington.
Each victory brings the organization closer to its ambitious goal: a world where restored oceans can provide a healthy seafood meal every day to one billion people, forever.
Carrying the Momentum Forward
The 2025 New York Gala reaffirmed that safeguarding the oceans is not a niche cause but a global necessity. By honoring leaders like Laura Dern and Patricia Harris, Oceana highlights the essential role of advocacy and philanthropy in tackling climate change, rebuilding fisheries, and ensuring food security for generations to come.
In uniting science, culture, and philanthropy beneath the glittering chandeliers of the Rainbow Room, the gala proved that luxury and purpose can coexist—and that together, they can make waves strong enough to change the world.
