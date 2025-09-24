Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Silver Anniversary Hamptons Gala Raises $8 Million for Groundbreaking Research
The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) marked its 25th Annual Hamptons Gala with record-breaking success, raising more than $8 million in support of pioneering cancer research. Hosted at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, the silver anniversary benefit drew a distinguished guest list of philanthropists, cultural leaders, and athletes who gathered to celebrate PCF’s transformative impact over the past three decades.
A Landmark Evening in the Hamptons
The evening began with a cocktail reception on the museum’s expansive terrace, where guests mingled against the backdrop of meadowlands and native wildflowers that frame the Parrish. Founder Michael Milken, alongside gala sponsors and hosts, welcomed supporters to an evening designed to both delight and inspire.
The true star of the night was the Prostate Cancer Foundation itself. Through sponsorships, ticket sales, and a spirited live auction, the event surpassed recent fundraising records, underscoring the momentum behind PCF’s mission to accelerate discovery and treatment breakthroughs.
A Gathering of Philanthropic Leaders
The guest list reflected the breadth of PCF’s influence and support. Notable attendees included Gina Carithers, Julia Koch, Igor Tulchinsky, Caryn Zucker, David Rubenstein, Henry Buhl, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Kneeland Youngblood, Mary Snow, Div Turakhia, Sriram Krishnan, Larry Leeds and Ginger Feuer Leeds, Barry Sternlicht, Artie Rabin, Leon Wagner and Mary Ross, Lally Weymouth, Jim Coleman, and David and Sybil Yurman. Their presence highlighted the convergence of philanthropy, business, and culture that has long defined PCF’s Hamptons tradition.
Tennis Professionals Lend Their Star Power
The gala also supported the Annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament, featuring an impressive roster of international tennis professionals. Players such as Nico Almagro, Tommy Haas, John Lloyd, Daniel Nestor, Murphy Jensen, and Marcelo Demoliner joined a long list of champions who brought energy and prestige to the weekend’s events. Their participation underscored the unique blend of sport, philanthropy, and community that has become synonymous with PCF’s Hamptons presence.
Fueling Breakthroughs Across Cancer Research
Proceeds from the gala will further PCF’s global impact, including its Young Investigator program, which has redefined medical research funding by empowering early-career scientists and encouraging cross-institutional collaboration. Over the past 30 years, discoveries by PCF investigators at more than 220 institutions have led to breakthrough treatments not only in prostate cancer but also in over 70 other forms of cancer.
Founded in 1993, PCF has become the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, detection, and treatment of prostate cancer—the most common cancer among men. An estimated 1.5 million men are alive today thanks to research and treatment innovations funded by PCF, reflecting the foundation’s role in reshaping the future of oncology.
A Legacy of Innovation and Hope
As PCF celebrates its silver anniversary in the Hamptons, the organization continues to embody its guiding principles: investing in the most promising science, fostering collaboration, and accelerating progress to save lives. This year’s milestone gala not only honored the achievements of the past three decades but also reinforced the urgency of its mission—to improve outcomes for patients and their families while bringing the medical community closer to the ultimate goal of curing cancer.
