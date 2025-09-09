Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Raises Over $200,000 at 43rd Annual Golf Tournament
The manicured fairways of Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, NY, set the stage for the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s (SWCRF) 43rd Annual Golf Tournament, where more than 80 participants came together in support of life-saving scientific innovation. The event generated over $200,000 for cancer research programs—an impact doubled through a partnership with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, which matched every dollar raised.
A Mission Driven by Science and Urgency
For nearly five decades, SWCRF has been a driving force in collaborative, cross-institutional research aimed at eradicating cancer. This year’s tournament arrives at a pivotal moment. Over the past 20 years, advances in science have reduced cancer mortality by nearly 30 percent. Yet global incidence is on the rise, with the World Health Organization projecting 35 million cases by 2050, up from 20 million in 2022.
Aging remains the leading risk factor for cancer, and SWCRF is directing significant resources toward understanding and addressing the biology of aging as a means to prevention.
“Our mission has always been to eradicate cancer through groundbreaking research, but we also recognize that to truly change the trajectory of this disease, we must confront its greatest risk factor: aging. By advancing research that addresses the biology of aging, we are opening new doors to prevention and treatment strategies that can improve lives and bring us closer to a world without cancer.”
Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation
Leadership on the Course and Beyond
The tournament was co-chaired by Gary Jacob, Executive Vice President of Glenwood Management Corp., and Dennis Herman, Chairman and CEO of Beekman International Center, Ltd., whose leadership anchored both fundraising and community engagement efforts. The golf committee brought together a dedicated group of supporters, including Frederick W. Barney, Jr., Robert Eichler, Michael Hight, Gerard F. Joyce, Jr., Samuel Waxman, MD, and Ari Zagdanski.
Participants enjoyed a day of camaraderie and competition on Fresh Meadow’s renowned course, where sportsmanship met purpose in the name of advancing cancer research.
A Legacy of Philanthropic Impact
Since its founding in 1976, SWCRF has awarded more than $120 million to over 200 distinguished scientists worldwide. The Foundation’s commitment to funding minimally toxic therapies and cross-disciplinary research has positioned it at the forefront of the effort to combat cancer linked to aging.
By pairing rigorous scientific inquiry with a collaborative research model, SWCRF continues to move the field toward more effective, less harmful treatments—ensuring that the funds raised at events like the Annual Golf Tournament directly contribute to transformative breakthroughs.
