A Starry Night in New York: Jennifer Holliday to Headline ACE’s Dream Gala 2025
On Thursday, October 9, the ballroom of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel will transform into one of New York’s most meaningful stages, as the Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) hosts its annual Dream Gala. Founded in 1992 by philanthropist Henry Buhl, ACE has become a vital force in the city’s fight against homelessness, helping thousands reclaim independence through job readiness training, work experience, and long-term support. This year’s black-tie gala promises a seamless blend of philanthropy, high society, and artistry—all in service of the organization’s mission.
An Evening of Recognition and Celebration
The evening begins with cocktails before guests are seated for dinner and a program led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Cynthia McFadden. The Gala will honor Henry Hay and Andrew Torrey for their leadership and dedication to creating opportunities for vulnerable New Yorkers. Their recognition highlights the spirit of collaboration and commitment that fuels ACE’s ongoing work.
Broadway’s Original “Dream Girl”
One of the evening’s most anticipated moments will be the performance by Tony Award-winning legend Jennifer Holliday. Best known as the original “Dream Girl,” Holliday’s commanding voice and enduring presence make her the perfect artist to underscore the night’s themes of resilience and hope. Her performance promises to be both a cultural highlight and an emotional centerpiece for the gala.
Adding to the atmosphere, the Alex Donner Orchestra will provide live music throughout the evening, bringing classic sophistication to the event. Celebrated auctioneer Gabriel Butu will lead a spirited auction, offering guests the chance to contribute directly to ACE’s transformative programs.
The Power of Purpose
For over three decades, ACE has provided pathways for New Yorkers facing homelessness, incarceration, or addiction to reenter the workforce and build lasting stability. The funds raised during the Dream Gala will directly support these initiatives, ensuring that participants not only gain job skills and work experience but also have access to the lifetime support network ACE has established.
By uniting philanthropy with performance and glamour, the Dream Gala embodies the best of New York: a city that celebrates artistry, recognizes achievement, and invests in the dignity of its people. For those attending, it will be more than a glittering evening at the Mandarin Oriental—it will be a contribution to a legacy of empowerment and change.
