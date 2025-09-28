Par for the Paws Returns to Pembroke Pines with Fifth-Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Source: Wonder Paws Rescue
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
On Saturday, October 18, Wonder Paws Rescue will welcome golfers, animal lovers, and philanthropists to its fifth-annual Par for the Paws charity golf tournament at Pembroke Lakes Golf and Racquet Club in Pembroke Pines. The highly anticipated event blends competition with compassion, raising vital funds to support the rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption of abandoned and abused pets across South Florida.
A Day of Sport and Celebration
The festivities begin at noon with golfer check-in, a welcome barbecue, and open bar, setting the tone for a lively afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., players will hit the greens for a shotgun scramble, enjoying complimentary beverages throughout the course.
The excitement continues into the evening with a banquet beginning at 6:00 p.m., complete with food, drinks, raffles, a silent auction, and music from a live DJ. Guests can anticipate contests and prizes that rival the day’s competitive spirit: a $100,000 shootout for four players, a $10,000 hole-in-one challenge, and a special putt for a seven-night resort stay. Additional competitions for longest drive will be held for both men and women, with prizes including an Apple iPad, a Yeti 75 Hard Cooler, and a coveted Scotty Cameron Putter.
Doubling the Impact
Philanthropy lies at the heart of Par for the Paws. This year, an angel donor has pledged to match all contributions up to $25,000, doubling the community’s impact. The initiative builds on the tournament’s proven success: in 2024 alone, the event raised more than $100,000, covering medical expenses for animals in Wonder Paws’ care.
Since its founding, the nonprofit has rescued and rehomed more than 2,300 dogs and cats, operating entirely through donations, adoption fees, and the dedicated efforts of fosters and volunteers.
A Mission Rooted in Compassion
Wonder Paws Rescue was launched by mother-daughter duo Patricia Lara and Paulina Claure, whose commitment to animals has shaped the organization into a cornerstone of the South Florida rescue community. Without financial support from government agencies, the nonprofit relies on grassroots efforts such as Par for the Paws to fund medical care, food, and shelter for the region’s most vulnerable pets.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
Time: Noon to 8:00 p.m.
Location: Pembroke Lakes Golf and Racquet Club, 10500 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Golfers, partygoers, sponsors, and supporters are encouraged to register in advance. Additional information and registration details are available on the Par for the Paws website.
A Community Teeing Off for Change
With a mix of sport, camaraderie, and philanthropy, Par for the Paws represents more than a day on the course. It is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate, and contribute to a cause that directly transforms the lives of South Florida’s abandoned pets.
As Wonder Paws Rescue looks toward another milestone year, the tournament stands as both a fundraising triumph and a reminder of what can be achieved when passion for sport intersects with compassion for animals.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.