From Courtroom to Comic Con: Thomas J. Henry Joins the Fans at Dallas Fan Festival
The Dallas Fan Festival took over the Irving Convention Center this past weekend, drawing thousands of fans from across the country to celebrate the power of imagination and creativity. Among the superheroes, artists, and cosplayers, one figure stood out—not in costume, but in commitment. Thomas J. Henry, the billionaire attorney and philanthropist, joined as a headline sponsor, bringing high energy, generous giveaways, and a strong sense of community spirit to one of the state’s most anticipated cultural events.
A Weekend of Creativity, Connection, and Celebration
Produced by Fan Expo HQ, North America’s largest comic convention organizer, the Dallas Fan Festival has become a staple for enthusiasts spanning every corner of fandom—sci-fi devotees, anime lovers, gamers, and comic book collectors all gathered under one roof to share their passions. This year’s event was among its most dynamic yet, thanks in part to Henry’s support and participation.
Throughout the weekend, the Thomas J. Henry booth drew long lines of eager visitors, offering branded merchandise and a fan-favorite giveaway featuring the chance to win a PlayStation 5 or the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. The excitement radiating through the convention floor mirrored the same energy that has defined Henry’s career—driven, engaged, and community-centered.
“We’re thrilled to have been part of an event that fosters imagination, connection, and joy across generations. Celebrating creativity and community is what makes events like this so powerful.”
Thomas J. Henry, Founder and CEO of Thomas J. Henry Law
Bridging Law, Philanthropy, and Pop Culture
While known nationally for his legal acumen, Henry’s influence extends far beyond the courtroom. His sponsorship of the Dallas Fan Festival underscores a broader mission: supporting inclusive, creative, and community-driven experiences that unite people through shared passions.
For Henry, philanthropy is an extension of purpose. His contributions over the years have spanned education, poverty relief, veterans’ support, animal welfare, and the arts. Whether aiding disaster recovery efforts or championing local community programs, Henry’s initiatives consistently emphasize connection and compassion—values reflected in his participation at this year’s festival.
By aligning with an event centered on creativity and self-expression, Henry continues to demonstrate how philanthropy and cultural engagement can coexist in meaningful ways. The result is a partnership that not only entertained thousands but also highlighted the role of community investment in sustaining large-scale cultural events.
A Legacy of Advocacy and Impact
Since founding Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC in 1993, Henry has built one of the nation’s premier personal injury firms, earning accolades such as Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.), Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers, and Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.
His firm’s mission—to seek justice for victims and prevent future tragedies—has evolved into a broader commitment to improving lives beyond legal victories. Through a robust philanthropy program, Henry has continuously given back to both local and global communities, reflecting a personal philosophy rooted in accountability, empathy, and progress.
As the Dallas Fan Festival wrapped up another successful year, Henry’s involvement left a lasting impression, blending the excitement of pop culture with the power of purpose. His presence served as a reminder that creativity, generosity, and community are not just ideals—they’re actions that inspire connection and change.
