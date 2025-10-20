National Trust for Historic Preservation Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Spectacular NYC Gala
The Metropolitan Club in New York City came alive as luminaries from the worlds of philanthropy, design, and cultural preservation attended the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 75th Anniversary Gala. This landmark celebration raised an astounding $1.8 million to support the Trust’s mission of protecting America’s historic places and safeguarding cultural heritage for future generations.
A Night of Historic Celebration and High Society
Hosted by Mo Rocca and presented by Visionary Partner American Express, the gala brought together more than 300 distinguished guests including philanthropists, artists, preservationists, and business leaders. Guests enjoyed cocktails in the opulent Great Hall before an elegant seated dinner inspired by Gilded Age grandeur, designed by acclaimed interior designer Alex Papachristidis. Antique centerpieces loaned by Alexander’s Antiques added a museum-worthy touch to the décor, underscoring the evening’s theme of preserving America’s legacy through art, culture, and architecture.
Honoring Leaders in Preservation and Culture
The evening’s prestigious awards were presented to:
Peter L. and Isabel Malkin, honored for their extraordinary philanthropic contributions
VERANDA Magazine, recognized for its enduring commitment to historic and cultural storytelling
African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, accepted by Executive Director Brent Leggs, acknowledged for its groundbreaking work preserving sites of African American achievement and resilience
These honorees exemplify the National Trust’s core mission: to protect the architectural and cultural stories that define the American experience.
An Auction of Once-in-a-Lifetime Cultural Experiences
The gala also featured an exclusive live auction offering bespoke travel and cultural experiences, demonstrating the growing intersection of heritage tourism and luxury lifestyle philanthropy. Guests raised their paddles to support preservation initiatives across the country, with heartfelt Fund-A-Need moments driving donations that will directly impact community-based preservation projects.
Leaders Speak to the Power of Place
“Preservation sparks awe, joy, and connection. It creates economic opportunity and builds community. What the American people need now more than ever are places to connect—and connecting people is the superpower of preservation.”
Carol Quillen, President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation
Gala Chair Phoebe Tudor added, “The evening underscored the power of place and demonstrated the profound impact of the National Trust’s mission to honor the contributions and achievements of all Americans.”
Celebrating 75 Years of Preservation and Progress
For more than seven decades, the National Trust for Historic Preservation has safeguarded America’s most cherished landmarks. From the famed America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places list to the transformative Main Street America program, the Trust leads initiatives that foster economic revitalization, cultural education, and national unity through preservation.
The success of this milestone gala marks a renewed commitment to honoring the past while investing in the future.
About the National Trust for Historic Preservation
The National Trust is a privately funded nonprofit dedicated to protecting historic sites across the United States. Through grants, advocacy, and strategic partnerships, the organization preserves places of architectural significance, cultural memory, and social impact—ensuring they remain vibrant contributors to America’s future.
