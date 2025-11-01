John Legend Brings Star Power to the Inaugural Fetch Pet Gala After Party Presented by Kismet
A Night Where Compassion Took Center Stage
At The Carlyle, one of New York’s most storied addresses, philanthropy, performance, and purpose aligned in extraordinary harmony. The inaugural Fetch Pet Gala, hosted by Fetch Pet Insurance and presented by Kismet, raised more than half a million dollars in one night, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet, and Wags & Walks.
The evening was a celebration of generosity, community, and the bond between people and their pets—complete with showstopping performances, A-list appearances, and a surprise finale by John Legend that brought the ballroom to its feet.
“This wasn't just a gala – it was a movement. Together with the immense generosity of our performers, designers and partners, we created something spectacular to raise funds for pets and their people in need.”
Paul Guyardo, CEO of Fetch Pet
Music, Theatre, and a Mission in Motion
Guests were treated to a lineup of powerhouse Broadway performances that filled The Carlyle’s grand room with energy and emotion. Leslie Odom Jr. opened the night with a soulful set that included Roberta Flack’s “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” his own original “Loved,” and an a cappella rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” before closing with “Dear Theodosia” from Hamilton.
Sutton Foster followed with Ella Fitzgerald’s “Undecided,” “The Nearness of You,” and her whimsical parody “Mabel This Time,” paying tribute to her beloved rescue pets. The two-time Tony Award winner also performed “If I Were a Bell” from Guys and Dolls, infusing the evening with her signature wit and warmth.
Then came a trio of Sondheim classics delivered by Bernadette Peters—(They Ask Me Why) I Believe in You, Losing My Mind, and Anyone Can Whistle—before she and Foster joined forces for a jubilant duet of “Old Friends” from Merrily We Roll Along.
As hosts, Peters and Foster guided the evening with charm and humor, seamlessly blending storytelling and song while reminding guests of the gala’s deeper purpose: raising critical funds for organizations that ensure both pets and their people receive the care and compassion they deserve.
A Surprise Serenade by John Legend
When the official program concluded, guests transitioned to the Fetch Pet Gala After Party presented by Kismet, where the night reached its pinnacle. In an unexpected twist, John Legend took the piano for an intimate surprise set that turned the soirée into a private concert. His performance offered the perfect crescendo to an already spectacular evening, creating a moment of unity and joy that captured the spirit of the cause itself.
As presenting sponsor, Kismet played a defining role in shaping the evening’s ethos of connection and compassion. Co-founded by Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and guided by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Chief Veterinary Officer and founder of Project Street Vet, Kismet blends science-backed nutrition with a mission-driven approach to pet wellness.
“We created Kismet to serve dogs and their humans with food rooted in science and a mission rooted in love. Partnering with Fetch Pet Insurance to support organizations like Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Barks, Project Street Vet, and Wags & Walks was a natural fit. This night was more than a gala—it was a celebration of what's possible when purpose and performance come together.”
Mathe Young Mosny, Kismet’s CEO
Star Power on the Green Carpet
Before the curtain rose, rescue pups from North Shore Animal League America strutted the Green Carpet, presented by Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, alongside celebrity guests wearing Collars for Cause™—one-of-a-kind accessories designed by Jeffrey Banks, James Taffin de Givenchy, Josie Natori, Irene Neuwirth, and Stefania Pramma. Proceeds from the custom collars will support the evening’s charities and appear in HERITAGE Auctions’ Holiday Luxury Accessories Signature® Auction on December 4, 2025.
“From the incredible team at Fetch Pet Insurance to our luminous and brilliant Bernadette Peters, Sutton Foster and Leslie Odom Jr., and the legendary John Legend, and the sponsors who shared their heart on this special night, we're deeply grateful for this generosity that fuels real impact. Together, we're helping people across the country, and their beloved furry friends, find care, life-affirming comfort and connection when they need it most.”
Danny Whitman, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
A Collective Effort for Compassion
The event was powered by an impressive roster of partners including Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, SATELLAI, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with additional support from AXIS Capital, Cozen O'Connor, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., GlobalLogic, JPMorganChase, Raymond James, Aon, Warburg Pincus, and others. The partnership between Fetch Pet Insurance and Broadway Cares was initiated by The Erlick Group, a leading sponsorship agency since 1992.
Together, these collaborators brought to life a gala that blended philanthropy with artistry—raising vital funds and awareness for organizations that give animals and their caretakers a second chance.
A Legacy of Love and Purpose
The Fetch Pet Gala’s success signals more than an extraordinary evening of entertainment; it represents a movement toward empathy in action. By uniting Broadway’s biggest stars, leading pet advocates, and socially conscious brands, the event redefined what modern philanthropy can look like—where glamour and goodwill intersect to create tangible change.
As the lights dimmed and the final notes of John Legend’s piano faded into applause, one thing was clear: in a city that thrives on grand gestures and lasting legacies, the Fetch Pet Gala had accomplished both.
