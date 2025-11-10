Carmen Jorda Brings Her Story To SoHo With Inspiring New Children’s Book
Racing talent, literary celebration, and a rising call for youth empowerment converged in SoHo as motorsports figure Carmen Jorda introduced her new children’s book, On Track to Win: The Carmen Jorda Story. The U.S. launch, hosted in New York City, welcomed an audience spanning motorsport, publishing, and the arts, all gathered to honor a woman who has built a legacy around speed, ambition, and determination.
Published by Lightswitch Learning, the illustrated book traces Jorda’s journey from her childhood racing go-karts in Spain to her ascension into elite motorsport, including her groundbreaking experience in Formula 1.
An Evening Anchored In Storytelling
The celebration featured an intimate fireside conversation, giving guests a closer look at the personal spark behind the project. Speaking on the message at the heart of her book, Jorda shared:
“This story is about believing in yourself. An inspiration to children that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.”
Author Carmen Jorda
It was a fitting atmosphere for a narrative built on courage. Attendees toasted the launch while engaging in conversations shaped by creativity, perseverance, and the possibilities that emerge when young people are encouraged to dream at full throttle.
A Career Driven By Firsts
Jorda’s résumé reads like a map of motorsport achievement. The former development driver for both Lotus and Renault in Formula 1 became only the eleventh woman in history to be included in a driver lineup for the prestigious team. Her career spans GP3, Indy Lights, and the Le Mans series, demonstrating her range across racing’s most respected circuits.
Her passion began at home under the influence of her father, former racing driver Jose Miguel Jorda. He first introduced her to the track, sparking a love of speed that would ultimately cross borders and challenge expectation. Today, she continues to advocate for women in motorsport and champions pathways for greater representation in the sport.
The Book: On Track to Win
Designed for young readers, On Track to Win: The Carmen Jorda Story follows the Spanish-born driver as she navigates a world that regularly questioned whether girls had a place behind the wheel. The story shows how persistence, encouragement, and commitment helped her break into Formula 1.
With richly crafted illustrations, the book reinforces themes of resilience, family support, and the power of belief. Its message is straightforward yet meaningful: barriers can be challenged, and dreams are worth chasing.
The Publisher
The title is published by Lightswitch Learning, a division of Sussman Education. The company is known for character-driven stories that inspire young audiences through examples of perseverance and leadership. Their catalog champions narratives grounded in real life, helping readers connect personal aspirations with models of accomplishment.
Looking Ahead
Jorda’s book arrives at a moment when conversations around representation in sports continue to grow. As she shares her story with younger generations, her message remains consistent: opportunity expands when confidence meets preparation.
Her perspective now extends beyond the track, inviting children to imagine their own future with possibility in sight.
