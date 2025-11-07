A Sweet Affair: The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue Partners with Dylan’s Candy Bar for a Whimsical Celebration of Flavor and Fun
A Taste of New York Nostalgia
Luxury meets whimsy this season at The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue, where timeless sophistication finds a colorful counterpart in Dylan’s Candy Bar. The two beloved New York brands have joined forces to unveil a collaboration designed to delight guests of all ages—a multi-sensory celebration that captures the sweetness of childhood within one of Manhattan’s most elegant addresses.
“This partnership combines the joyful energy of Dylan’s Candy Bar with the timeless sophistication of The Langham, New York. We’re thrilled to offer guests and locals a chance to rediscover their inner child while enjoying the luxurious comforts of our hotel.”
Jason LeDoux, General Manager of The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue
The partnership, which officially launched this month, introduces three immersive activations—a themed lobby cart, exclusive mini bar menu, and Club Lounge candy takeover—each blending playfulness with polish.
A Sweet Welcome in the Lobby
Stepping through the marble-lined lobby, guests are greeted by a burst of color and nostalgia: the Dylan’s Candy Bar x The Langham Lobby Cart. Stocked with co-branded confections, rainbow-hued gift assortments, and the brand’s signature tackle boxes, the cart transforms the arrival experience into a sensory delight. Families will also find crayons and custom coloring sheets—a thoughtful nod to The Langham’s multigenerational appeal.
For visitors and locals alike, the cart serves as an invitation to pause, indulge, and perhaps rediscover a favorite childhood treat in the midst of Midtown Manhattan.
Sweet Dreams in Every Room
Inside The Langham’s tranquil guest rooms, where Alex Katz artwork and Duxiana beds define understated elegance, the experience continues with a candy-infused twist. Each mini bar now includes a curated Dylan’s Candy Bar selection—small treat bags, signature bear banks, assorted chocolates, and tangy sour candies—bringing a touch of joy to the turn-down ritual.
This thoughtful detail exemplifies The Langham’s approach to hospitality: sophisticated yet infused with warmth and character. Guests can indulge in late-night nostalgia or enjoy a whimsical moment of indulgence between meetings or city adventures.
The Langham Club’s Sugary Transformation
Upstairs, the private Langham Club Lounge—known for its curated menus and skyline views—has undergone a delightful transformation. The Dylan’s Candy Bar Takeover turns the space into a candy lover’s paradise, with apothecary jars brimming with sweets like sour cotton candy melts, dark chocolate caramel bites, and cosmic candy rings.
Guests with Club access can assemble personalized treat bags, creating a bespoke experience that celebrates both craftsmanship and creativity. It’s luxury hospitality reimagined with a wink—a setting where playfulness becomes part of the brand’s refined DNA.
Continuing the Collaboration
While this marks the official launch, the partnership is just getting started. Future phases promise new layers of sweetness, including a Dylan’s Candy Bar suite takeover, exclusive “sweet suite” add-ons, and even a birthday celebration experience designed for younger guests.
Each activation will build on the collaboration’s core philosophy: luxury that invites joy. The project also highlights how legacy brands are evolving to connect with new audiences through sensory storytelling—merging craftsmanship, creativity, and nostalgia in equal measure.
The Legacy of Two Icons
Founded in 2001 by Dylan Lauren, Dylan’s Candy Bar has redefined confectionery as an art form, merging fashion, pop culture, and design into its kaleidoscopic retail experiences. Now, by bringing its signature style to The Langham, the brand bridges its candyland aesthetic with one of Manhattan’s most elegant hospitality institutions.
Located between Bryant Park and the Empire State Building, The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue has long been synonymous with sophisticated comfort and world-class service. Its 234 rooms and suites—many with panoramic city views—embody urban serenity. Between the Michelin-starred Ai Fiori restaurant and its art-driven interiors, the hotel remains a sanctuary for travelers seeking both inspiration and indulgence.
A Modern Luxury That Feels Like Play
At its heart, this collaboration is more than a marketing moment—it’s a shared celebration of creativity and connection. By blending Dylan’s Candy Bar’s spirit of wonder with The Langham’s commitment to refined living, the partnership offers a refreshing reminder that even in the most elegant settings, joy still belongs at the table.
And in a city that never stops moving, sometimes the sweetest luxury of all is to pause—just long enough for a taste of happiness.
