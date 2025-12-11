Thomas J. Henry Elevates South Texas with a Championship Night of Boxing
South Texas stepped into the national spotlight on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, as Frost Bank Center hosted one of the region’s most anticipated boxing events in recent memory. The four fight Prime Video Pay Per View showcase headlined by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont “Reaper” Roach Jr. marked a milestone not only for the athletes but for the community, bolstered in large part by the support of Thomas J. Henry, who served as one of the official sponsors of the evening.
The sponsorship formed part of Henry’s ongoing “Built to Win” campaign, a message that echoed throughout the arena as fans watched twelve rounds of intense super lightweight competition. It was a night designed to entertain, yet it also carried a broader purpose. Henry’s involvement reinforced his longstanding commitment to elevating South Texas through high profile cultural and sporting moments that bring national attention to the region.
A Main Event That Delivered Energy, Pressure and Championship Poise
The headline matchup lived up to its billing. Cruz and Roach traded control over twelve suspenseful rounds, a demonstration of skill and competitive resolve that kept the crowd on its feet. The bout closed with a majority draw. One judge scored the fight 115 to 111 for Cruz, while the remaining two cards came in at 113 to 113, allowing Cruz to retain his interim WBC super lightweight title.
The result underscored the razor thin margins that define championship boxing. It also highlighted why the event resonated with fans across South Texas who arrived ready for a night of decisive punches and big stage drama.
“I am committed to bringing the best events to South Texas that energize our community and put this region on the national map. This evening demonstrated that our market is built to win when it comes to hosting world class sports and entertainment.”
Thomas J. Henry, Founder and CEO of Thomas J. Henry Law
Henry’s words matched the atmosphere inside the arena. Frost Bank Center pulsed with anticipation not only for the main event but for the trio of undercard bouts that set the tone earlier in the night.
A Full Fight Card That Cemented San Antonio’s Boxing Presence
The evening’s undercard gave fans a dynamic preview of rising talent and tightly matched opponents. Three additional high stakes fights rounded out the card, offering a complete four bout showcase that further strengthened San Antonio’s status as a national boxing destination. The energy built steadily through each match, setting the stage for the headline fight and underscoring the appetite for major sporting events in South Texas.
This return to big time boxing did more than entertain. It positioned the region as a host capable of generating national attention, creating economic impact, and delivering world class production value.
How Philanthropy and Community Investment Drive the “Built to Win” Mission
Thomas J. Henry’s presence within South Texas extends far beyond the ropes. His philanthropic initiatives support causes across a wide spectrum, including poverty relief, education, veterans’ programs, animal welfare, national disaster response and the arts. These efforts stem from the same ethos that inspires his sponsorships: a commitment to strengthening community resources and ensuring South Texas has access to meaningful cultural and entertainment experiences.
Since founding his personal injury firm in 1993, Henry has built one of the nation’s prominent legal practices, earning distinctions such as Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort, a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer designation by The National Trial Lawyers, and recognition as a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com. His philanthropic work operates in tandem with these professional accomplishments, reinforcing a leadership narrative rooted in service, visibility and long term community investment.
For those seeking additional information on his background and philanthropic initiatives, the Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy, his official website and his firm’s digital channels provide extensive insight into his work and mission.
A Defining Night That Signals What’s Next for South Texas
The Cruz Roach draw punctuated an evening that blended entertainment with civic momentum. For San Antonio and the broader South Texas region, the event signaled a heightened appetite for marquee sports programming that showcases the area’s capacity to attract national viewership.
