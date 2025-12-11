Thomas J. Henry Elevates South Texas with a Championship Night of Boxing

South Texas stepped into the national spotlight on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, as Frost Bank Center hosted one of the region’s most anticipated boxing events in recent memory. The four fight Prime Video Pay Per View showcase headlined by Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont “Reaper” Roach Jr. marked a milestone not only for the athletes but for the community, bolstered in large part by the support of Thomas J. Henry, who served as one of the official sponsors of the evening.