South Texas is about to feel the tremor of a major sporting moment. On Saturday, December 6th, 2025, San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center will host one of boxing’s most anticipated matchups of the year — Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Lamont Roach — with the event streaming live nationwide on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View. The high-octane title fight arrives with the backing of Thomas J. Henry, the celebrity attorney and philanthropist whose name has become synonymous with large-scale cultural and entertainment moments across the region.