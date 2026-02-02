Red Dress Collection® Concert Spotlights Women’s Heart Health at the Start of American Heart Month
American Heart Month opened on a high note in New York City as the American Heart Association presented the Red Dress Collection® Concert on Thursday, January 29. Staged at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the evening served as the national marquee event for the Go Red for Women movement, bringing together leaders in entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy to spotlight women’s heart health at the start of February. February.
Hosted by Laura Linney, the concert carried forward the legacy of the Red Dress Collection fashion show founded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s The Heart Truth program, now expanded to include live performances and personal stories tied to cardiovascular disease. The message remained urgent. According to the American Heart Association, more than 4 in 10 women in the United States live with some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke.
A Host With Purpose
Linney, wearing Rubin Singer, opened the evening by drawing attention to the complexities of heart health and the ripple effects it has on families and caregivers. Her remarks framed the night as both a celebration and a call to make women’s heart health visible, understandable, and personal. She then welcomed the evening’s opening performer, Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Amy Grant.
Grant appeared on the red carpet in Tadashi Shoji before changing into Maison Tai for her performance. Her set included “Baby Baby,” “That’s What Love Is For,” “The Me That Remains,” and “Every Heartbeat,” pairing familiarity with reflection as the audience settled into the evening’s rhythm.
Honoring Advocacy Through Music
Following her performance, Grant received the Woman Changing the World award from American Heart Association Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown. Born with a congenital heart defect, Grant underwent open heart surgery in 2020 and has since become an outspoken advocate for heart health. Her continued public education efforts, including participation in national campaigns, have helped amplify prevention and awareness for women across the country.
The concert’s headline performance came from Grammy nominated, Tony Award winning performer Nicole Scherzinger, whose presence blended Broadway energy with pop legacy. Wearing Nicole + Felicia on the red carpet, DO LONG on the runway, and Jenny Packham for her performance, Scherzinger delivered a dynamic set that included “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I Put a Spell on You,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “With One Look,” “Purple Rain,” “Stickwitu,” “Buttons,” and “Don’t Cha.”
Fashion at the Heart of the Night
True to the origins of the Red Dress Collection, fashion remained central. Stars of stage and screen walked the runway in red designs by an international roster of designers, reinforcing the visual power of the movement.
Runway participants included Uzo Aduba in Naked Wardrobe, Ali Ahn in Rowen Rose on the red carpet and Gustavo Cadile on the runway, Chlöe Bailey in Salih Balta and Goddess Exclusive, Selma Blair in Christian Siriano, Alexandra Breckenridge in Vassilis Zoulias, and Kandi Burruss in Rizman Ruzaini alongside her daughter Riley Burruss in Monique Lhuillier.
Additional participants included Christina Chang in Chaira Boni La Petite Robe, Cassie Donegan in Alexander Collection and Romey Roe, Amaya “Papaya” Espinal in Atelier Ndigo, Edie Falco in Badgley Mischka, Renée Elise Goldsberry in CD Greene and Ricca Sposa, Jen Hale in Agnesa Vuthaj, Normani in Walter Collection, Sasha Pieterse in Rita Vinieris and Jeanette Limas, Bella Poarch in Chynna Mamawal, and Jane Seymour in Christian Abdallah Couture. Even Monty, Best in Show at the 2025 Westminster Dog Show, made an appearance, underscoring the event’s mix of elegance and personality.
Supporting the Mission Beyond the Stage
The evening was supported by CVS Health, a national sponsor of Go Red for Women that has contributed more than $50 million over the past decade toward advancing women’s cardiovascular health, blood pressure management, and lifesaving research. The Red Dress Collection Concert also received support from Chase.
As the concert closed, the focus returned to impact. Resources for women’s heart health across every stage of life are available at GoRedforWomen.org, with additional information on National Wear Red Day at WearRedDay.org. In a room filled with music, fashion, and advocacy, the Red Dress Collection® Concert once again proved that awareness can be both compelling and deeply human.
