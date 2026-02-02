White Tie, Waltz, and a Bicentennial Tribute: Inside New York’s 69th Viennese Opera Ball
New York’s social calendar reached a high note as the 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball returned to Cipriani 42nd Street, reaffirming its place as one of the city’s most tradition rich evenings. This year carried added meaning, marking the bicentenary of Johann Strauss II, whose enduring works shaped the rhythm of the night and the spirit of the celebration.
Co chaired by Jean Shafiroff and Denise Rich, the white tie gala blended cultural pageantry with purpose. Proceeds benefited Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research and music therapy programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, extending the Ball’s long standing commitment to philanthropy through the arts.
An Opening Steeped in Tradition
The evening commenced with the formal presentation of debutantes and their escorts, choreographed by Sandra Stockmayer of the Svabek Dance School Vienna. The procession set a ceremonial tone that echoed Vienna’s historic balls, translated seamlessly into a New York setting.
A ballet performance followed, led by Christine Shevchenko, Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre. She was joined by young dancers from the Rock School of Dance and members of Youth America Grand Prix, supported by the Ballet Support Foundation. The intergenerational presence underscored the Ball’s role as both guardian of tradition and platform for future talent.
Opera, Orchestra, and the Waltz King’s Legacy
Music anchored the night with performances by opera stars María Barakova, two time Grammy Award winner J’Nai Bridges, Adam Smith, Mikayla Sager, Daniel Berryman, Aigul Akhmetshina, Maritina Tampakopoulos, and Johanna Will. Their selections paid tribute to the timeless appeal of Strauss while reflecting the global reach of operatic excellence.
Guests later took to the floor for dinner inspired by Viennese cuisine and a curated selection of Austrian wines before dancing to waltzes performed by the Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra under the direction of Rainer Sulzgruber. The traditional midnight Quadrille drew participants into the shared ritual, followed by an after party complete with a DJ and Austrian snacks that kept the celebration moving well into the night.
A Gathering of Cultural and Civic Leaders
The guest list reflected the Ball’s international stature, welcoming figures from diplomacy, philanthropy, fashion, and the arts. Among those in attendance were Denise Rich, Jean Shafiroff, Silvia Frieser, Sabine Riglos, Stefan Ottrubay, Petra Schneebauer, Thomas Schlesinger and Susanne Keppler Schlesinger, Ernst Woller, Peter Hanke, Dominik Nepp, Klaus Panholzer, Austrian painter Pablo Meier Schomburg and Camillo Stepanek, fashion designer Carolin Sinemus, Julia Haart, Michael Spinks, Maribel Lieberman, Star Jones, Elizabeth Segerstrom, William and Liliana Cavendish, Rebecca Seawright, David Hochberg, Mario Max Schaumburg Lippe, Lulu Sezercan Dalkanat, and Lola Abigail Koch.
Support for the evening came from a wide network of sponsors, donors, and partners spanning cultural institutions, luxury brands, hospitality leaders, and Austrian artisans, reinforcing the Ball’s position as a collaborative effort between New York and Vienna.
