Ballet dancers performing during the 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball in New York City
A ballet performance brought timeless elegance to the Viennese Opera Ball at CiprianiPhoto Credit: BFA / Jiraurd Key / Bonnie Gillis Photography
Legacy and Connections

White Tie, Waltz, and a Bicentennial Tribute: Inside New York’s 69th Viennese Opera Ball

The Storied Gala Returns to Cipriani 42nd Street Honoring Johann Strauss II While Advancing Philanthropy Through the Arts
3 min read

New York’s social calendar reached a high note as the 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball returned to Cipriani 42nd Street, reaffirming its place as one of the city’s most tradition rich evenings. This year carried added meaning, marking the bicentenary of Johann Strauss II, whose enduring works shaped the rhythm of the night and the spirit of the celebration.

Co chaired by Jean Shafiroff and Denise Rich, the white tie gala blended cultural pageantry with purpose. Proceeds benefited Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research and music therapy programs at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, extending the Ball’s long standing commitment to philanthropy through the arts.

Guests dancing at the white-tie Viennese Opera Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street
Denise Rich and Jean Shafiroff with debutantes at Cipriani 42nd Street
Opera singers performing live at the 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball in NYC
Ballet dancers performing during the 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball in New York City
Inside the 28th Annual Royal Savoy Ball, Where Old-World Pageantry Met Modern Philanthropy in New York

An Opening Steeped in Tradition

The evening commenced with the formal presentation of debutantes and their escorts, choreographed by Sandra Stockmayer of the Svabek Dance School Vienna. The procession set a ceremonial tone that echoed Vienna’s historic balls, translated seamlessly into a New York setting.

A ballet performance followed, led by Christine Shevchenko, Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre. She was joined by young dancers from the Rock School of Dance and members of Youth America Grand Prix, supported by the Ballet Support Foundation. The intergenerational presence underscored the Ball’s role as both guardian of tradition and platform for future talent.

Ballet dancers performing in white gowns at the Viennese Opera Ball
Ballet dancers delivered an elegant centerpiece performance during the eveningPhoto Credit: BFA / Jiraurd Key / Bonnie Gillis Photography

Opera, Orchestra, and the Waltz King’s Legacy

Music anchored the night with performances by opera stars María Barakova, two time Grammy Award winner J’Nai Bridges, Adam Smith, Mikayla Sager, Daniel Berryman, Aigul Akhmetshina, Maritina Tampakopoulos, and Johanna Will. Their selections paid tribute to the timeless appeal of Strauss while reflecting the global reach of operatic excellence.

Guests later took to the floor for dinner inspired by Viennese cuisine and a curated selection of Austrian wines before dancing to waltzes performed by the Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra under the direction of Rainer Sulzgruber. The traditional midnight Quadrille drew participants into the shared ritual, followed by an after party complete with a DJ and Austrian snacks that kept the celebration moving well into the night.

Debutantes and escorts performing the opening ceremony at the Viennese Opera Ball
The debutante presentation brought Vienna’s ballroom tradition to New YorkPhoto Credit: BFA / Jiraurd Key / Bonnie Gillis Photography

A Gathering of Cultural and Civic Leaders

The guest list reflected the Ball’s international stature, welcoming figures from diplomacy, philanthropy, fashion, and the arts. Among those in attendance were Denise Rich, Jean Shafiroff, Silvia Frieser, Sabine Riglos, Stefan Ottrubay, Petra Schneebauer, Thomas Schlesinger and Susanne Keppler Schlesinger, Ernst Woller, Peter Hanke, Dominik Nepp, Klaus Panholzer, Austrian painter Pablo Meier Schomburg and Camillo Stepanek, fashion designer Carolin Sinemus, Julia Haart, Michael Spinks, Maribel Lieberman, Star Jones, Elizabeth Segerstrom, William and Liliana Cavendish, Rebecca Seawright, David Hochberg, Mario Max Schaumburg Lippe, Lulu Sezercan Dalkanat, and Lola Abigail Koch.

Guests and performers posing onstage during the Viennese Opera Ball gala
Opera Ball performers and honorees gathered for the night’s bicentennial tributePhoto Credit: BFA / Jiraurd Key / Bonnie Gillis Photography

Support for the evening came from a wide network of sponsors, donors, and partners spanning cultural institutions, luxury brands, hospitality leaders, and Austrian artisans, reinforcing the Ball’s position as a collaborative effort between New York and Vienna.

Since its founding in 1955, the Viennese Opera Ball in New York has served as a living bridge between 19th century Vienna and contemporary Manhattan. This year’s bicentennial tribute to Strauss II offered a reminder that tradition, when thoughtfully carried forward, continues to find new resonance in the city that never sleeps.
Ballet dancers performing during the 69th Annual Viennese Opera Ball in New York City
Broadway Bound Kids Puts the Fun in Fundraiser for Their Fourth Annual Benefit Concert!

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Art
Philanthropy
New York
Connections
Legacy

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com