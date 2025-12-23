Inside the 28th Annual Royal Savoy Ball, Where Old-World Pageantry Met Modern Philanthropy in New York
On a Saturday night in New York City, nearly 300 guests gathered inside an historic private club for the 28th Annual Royal Savoy Ball, an evening defined by ceremony, society, and a shared commitment to charitable impact. Held under the patronage and presence of Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Duke of Savoy, Prince of Piedmont, and Prince of Venice, the ball stood as one of the season’s most formal and meaningful philanthropic gatherings.
The evening was chaired by Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia and honored Robert and Francesca Agostinelli, with proceeds benefiting the American Italian Cancer Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to providing free cancer screenings to underserved communities, operating a free mobile mammogram bus, advancing early detection, supporting medical research, and extending care to those most in need.
A Ball Rooted in Legacy and Purpose
The Royal Savoy Ball has long served as more than a formal society event. It reflects the enduring values of the House of Savoy and the philanthropic mission of its American delegation. In remarks addressing the significance of the evening, Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia shared:
“What distinguishes the Dynastic Orders of the House of Savoy is that they are not only institutions of honor — they are, above all, a family. A family that supports one another, grows together, and keeps alive the flame of tradition and renewal — a flame that must continue to guide future generations.”
Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia
Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia, serving as Ball Chairman, echoed that sentiment, noting, “The Royal Savoy Ball was an evening full of inspiration, celebration and philanthropy in support of the Savoy Foundation's mission - Chivalry for Children's Causes - and a welcome event for new knights and dames entering the Savoy Orders through the American Delegation of Savoy Orders. Our mission is to promote the well-being of children, to provide hospitaller aid and to advance the thousand-year history of the Savoy Orders through support of scholarships and educational initiatives.”
Honorees at the Heart of the Evening
Francesca Agostinelli, an AICF Board member and honoree, addressed guests with heartfelt gratitude, saying, “To all of you who are here to celebrate with us, to support this meaningful cause, and to share in this unforgettable evening: Thank you. Your presence, your generosity, and your spirit of solidarity mean more than I can express. I am deeply grateful, deeply humbled, and deeply inspired.”
Robert Agostinelli followed with remarks that underscored the philosophical connection between heritage and humanitarianism, adding that “The American Italian Cancer Foundation is simply an extension our philosophical approach to life: each and every one of us are duty bound to follow in the noble steps of the House of Savoy line and share the values at the very core of the human condition.”
An Evening of Ceremony and Celebration
Music by Alex Donner and his orchestra carried the evening well past midnight, setting the tempo for a ballroom filled with knights, dames, royalty, and philanthropists dressed in full evening regalia. Dancing unfolded as tradition dictated, with formal protocol blending seamlessly into moments of shared celebration and camaraderie.
Distinguished guests included Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Prince Dmitri of Yugoslavia, Robert and Francesca Agostinelli, Adriana Abascal, H.S.H. Princess Dorothée-Anastasja d’Arenberg, the Duke and Duchess of Medinaceli, S.A. Princess Caroline Murat, Prince Dushan of Yugoslavia, Princess Valerie of Yugoslavia, Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile-Selassie, Princess Saba Kebede, and a wide circle of international dignitaries, cultural leaders, and philanthropic supporters.
The event was organized by the American Foundation of Savoy Orders, supported by approximately 200 knights and dames in the United States who belong to the American Delegation of Savoy Orders. That delegation forms part of the historic dynastic and chivalric Orders of the Royal House of Savoy, whose lineage spans more than a thousand years and played a defining role in the unification of Italy in the nineteenth century.
