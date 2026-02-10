Promise Fund and Related Ross Foundation Bring Community Care to the Forefront in West Palm Beach
On February 7, 2026, Heart & Soul Park in West Palm Beach’s Historic Northwest neighborhood became a gathering place for health, connection, and collective care as the Promise Fund and the Related Ross Foundation hosted their first Annual Community Wellness Fair. The free event welcomed more than 500 attendees from across the county for a full day centered on accessible healthcare, education, and community resources.
Designed to meet residents where they are, the Community Wellness Fair offered complimentary health screenings, wellness checks, family activities, live entertainment, and nourishing meals. The atmosphere was intentionally welcoming, creating space for neighbors of all ages to prioritize their health while strengthening local ties.
Expanding Access Through On-Site Care
At the heart of the fair was a comprehensive lineup of essential health services. Attendees had access to mammograms, cancer screenings, HIV testing, and checks for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, BMI, and mental health. Educational demonstrations accompanied the screenings, helping participants better understand next steps and preventive care.
Trusted partners including Promise Fund, Invision, Monarch, the University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University, and Caridad delivered services throughout the day. Many attendees were also assisted with on-site appointment scheduling, extending the fair’s impact beyond a single afternoon and helping ensure continuity of care.
Community Partners and Family-Focused Programming
A wide range of organizations contributed interactive activities and informational sessions that reflected the broad scope of wellness. Participants engaged with Miami Dolphins’ Junior Dolphins, the Florida Department of Health, Center for Family Services, Hanley Foundation, Rohi’s Readery, LEEDS Foundation, Sickle Cell Palm Beach County, Path to College, System Floyd, and others.
The event also welcomed appearances by community leaders, including former NBA player Gary Forbes, reinforcing the fair’s emphasis on visibility and local engagement. To encourage participation, the first 500 attendees received a vendor passport and a complimentary meal voucher from Eat ‘N Cake or Taqueria Guadalajara, supporting both health education and local food partners.
Voices Behind the Mission
“The response to our first Community Wellness Fair was incredibly moving and underscored what’s possible when a community comes together around shared care and access. Watching families gather, connect, and make use of these services reaffirmed the role programs like this play in supporting long-term well-being in West Palm Beach.”
Jeremy Morse, Executive Director of Related Ross Foundation
“Our mission with the Promise Fund has always been about equity in action, ensuring families receive care regardless of income, background, or zip code,” said Nancy Brinker, Co-founder of Promise Fund. “Being able to meet families where they are and provide screenings, education, and guided support is how lives are changed. We’re deeply grateful to the Related Ross Foundation and our partners for helping expand access to early detection, survivorship, and care across this community.”
A Collaborative Effort With Lasting Impact
The Community Wellness Fair was made possible through support from sponsors and partners including Related Ross Foundation, Palm Beach Country Club, ESPN, Cleveland Clinic, UBS, Palm Beach County Sports Commission, Quantum Foundation, La Croix, and Palm Health Foundation. Together, they helped underscore the importance of expanding access to health resources that allow residents to thrive.
Founded in 2018, Promise Fund has engaged more than 66,000 women across South Florida through education and outreach, with nearly 20,000 women screened and 249 receiving cancer treatment. The Related Ross Foundation, established in 2023, continues to focus on economic opportunity, community flourishing, and cultural vitality in West Palm Beach, with more than $10 million pledged in charitable contributions through 2025.
