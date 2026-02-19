Dr. Elena Alvarez-Westwood and Thomas J. Henry attend Super Bowl LX
Dr. Elena Alvarez-Westwood and Thomas J. Henry attend Super Bowl LXPhoto Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Legacy and Connections

Super Bowl LX Sets the Stage for a Conversation on Teamwork, Purpose, and Giving Back

Thomas J. Henry and Dr. Elena Alvarez-Westwood Reflect on Shared Values During Football’s Biggest Night
Super Bowl LX unfolded at Levi’s Stadium as the Seattle Seahawks claimed victory over the New England Patriots, delivering a night defined by precision, preparation, and collective effort. Among those in attendance were Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry and his fiancée, Dr. Elena Alvarez‑Westwood, who viewed the game through a lens shaped by teamwork and service.

Wide view of Levi’s Stadium as confetti falls during Seahawks Super Bowl LX win
Super Bowl LX confetti falls as the Seattle Seahawks celebrate victory at Levi’s StadiumPhoto Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

With the most watched event in American sports as the backdrop, the couple highlighted principles that extend beyond the field. Focus, collaboration, and discipline sit at the core of championship performance, values that also guide Henry’s work in high-stakes personal injury litigation and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood’s career in medicine, where she has long championed early detection and advanced imaging in radiology.

Thomas J. Henry's $1 Million Gift Marks a Defining Chapter for SER of Puerto Rico at 75

When Sport and Service Intersect

Luxury Super Bowl suite with catered sandwiches and snacks overlooking Levi’s Stadium field
Premium hospitality suite offers elevated dining during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s StadiumPhoto Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The evening’s broader themes echoed the National Football League’s commitment to community impact. Initiatives such as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which honors a player for exceptional community service, reflect a philosophy that resonates with Henry and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood’s philanthropic focus.

That alignment has been evident in their recent efforts, including Henry’s $1 million donation to SER in Puerto Rico. The contribution underscores a shared belief that success carries responsibility, whether in sport, law, or healthcare.

A Night of Music and Momentum

Super Bowl LX halftime show stage setup on field surrounded by a sold-out stadium crowd
Halftime production transforms the field during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s StadiumPhoto Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Beyond the game itself, Super Bowl LX delivered a high-profile entertainment lineup that matched the scale of the moment. Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show, joined by guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, while Green Day took part in the pregame performances. The spectacle reinforced the Super Bowl’s unique position at the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment.

Beyond the Stadium

For Henry, the night also reflected a professional journey built over decades. Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, founded in 1993, has become one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms, recognized for securing justice for families affected by negligence and wrongful death. Henry has received numerous honors, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers, Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers, and Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.

Outside the courtroom, the firm maintains an active philanthropy program supporting causes tied to poverty, veterans, disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts. Dr. Alvarez-Westwood’s work in medicine complements that mission, grounded in patient care and preventative health.

As Super Bowl LX came to a close, the scoreboard told one story of victory. For those watching with purpose in mind, the night also offered a reminder that the values driving great teams on the field can shape meaningful impact well beyond it.
Inside Thomas J. Henry and Dr. Elena Alvarez-Westwood's Engagement Celebration in Puerto Rico

