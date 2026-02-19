Super Bowl LX Sets the Stage for a Conversation on Teamwork, Purpose, and Giving Back
Super Bowl LX unfolded at Levi’s Stadium as the Seattle Seahawks claimed victory over the New England Patriots, delivering a night defined by precision, preparation, and collective effort. Among those in attendance were Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry and his fiancée, Dr. Elena Alvarez‑Westwood, who viewed the game through a lens shaped by teamwork and service.
With the most watched event in American sports as the backdrop, the couple highlighted principles that extend beyond the field. Focus, collaboration, and discipline sit at the core of championship performance, values that also guide Henry’s work in high-stakes personal injury litigation and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood’s career in medicine, where she has long championed early detection and advanced imaging in radiology.
When Sport and Service Intersect
The evening’s broader themes echoed the National Football League’s commitment to community impact. Initiatives such as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which honors a player for exceptional community service, reflect a philosophy that resonates with Henry and Dr. Alvarez-Westwood’s philanthropic focus.
That alignment has been evident in their recent efforts, including Henry’s $1 million donation to SER in Puerto Rico. The contribution underscores a shared belief that success carries responsibility, whether in sport, law, or healthcare.
A Night of Music and Momentum
Beyond the game itself, Super Bowl LX delivered a high-profile entertainment lineup that matched the scale of the moment. Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show, joined by guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, while Green Day took part in the pregame performances. The spectacle reinforced the Super Bowl’s unique position at the intersection of sports, culture, and entertainment.
Beyond the Stadium
For Henry, the night also reflected a professional journey built over decades. Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, founded in 1993, has become one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms, recognized for securing justice for families affected by negligence and wrongful death. Henry has received numerous honors, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers, Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers, and Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.
Outside the courtroom, the firm maintains an active philanthropy program supporting causes tied to poverty, veterans, disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts. Dr. Alvarez-Westwood’s work in medicine complements that mission, grounded in patient care and preventative health.
