Hearts & Stars Gala 2026 Returns to Miami With “Una Noche en Sevilla” at Mana Wynwood
Miami’s philanthropic calendar is preparing for one of its most anticipated evenings as The Little Lighthouse Foundation readies Hearts & Stars Gala 2026. Set for Saturday, March 7, 2026, the annual black tie affair will transform the Mana Wynwood Convention Center into an immersive Spanish-inspired celebration under the theme Una Noche en Sevilla.
Long considered a fixture on South Florida’s charity calendar, the evening brings together community leaders, supporters, and young professionals for a night that balances entertainment with measurable impact for underserved children and families.
An Evening Framed by Spanish Influence
The 2026 theme draws inspiration from Seville, with organizers planning an immersive environment that includes live flamenco dancers and a casino lounge designed to keep guests circulating throughout the night. Honorary Chairs Harley Lippman and Daniel Krizek will lead the event, continuing their involvement with the foundation’s ongoing philanthropic work.
Music Anchors the Night
Entertainment remains central to the Hearts & Stars formula. The program includes a live performance by Patchai Reyes – La légende GIPSY KINGS, bringing the group’s signature sound to the Miami stage.
Later in the evening, electronic artist Jan Blomqvist will headline with a two-hour live set. Known for his melodic, vocal-driven style, his performance is expected to carry the energy into the early morning hours.
Production for the gala is being handled by the Emmy Award winning team at Live It Productions, underscoring the event’s emphasis on polished execution.
Food, Beverage, and VIP Moments
Guests will have access to a top-shelf open bar featuring Tito’s Vodka, Penelope Bourbon, Casamigos, Askur Gin, Italian wines and sparkling selections from Tita Italia, along with LaCroix sparkling water and Icelandic Glacial.
The culinary lineup includes tastings from PaperFish, Coyo Taco, Delicious Catering, Donatella, and Cafeyao, offering a broad snapshot of South Florida’s dining scene.
In the VIP section, the Calvisius Caviar Station, sponsored by Tita Italia, will feature one kilogram of premium caviar valued at $12,000, with a ceremonial opening planned as part of the evening’s programming.
Recognizing Community Leadership
During the program, The Little Lighthouse Foundation will present its Shining Light Award to Marc Bell in recognition of his philanthropic contributions.
Nazeem Hasan will be honored as Volunteer of the Year for her leadership as an LLF Chapter Leader and her continued work supporting children through Chapman Partnership initiatives.
Supporting Children and Families Across South Florida
Funds raised during Hearts & Stars support the foundation’s year-round programming. Founded in 2010, The Little Lighthouse Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit that operates more than 20 proprietary programs across 33 partner facilities, including hospitals, youth centers, and homeless shelters throughout South Florida.
Its initiatives span mentorship, educational support, health and wellness programming, and seasonal drives that serve hundreds of children and families at a time.
The organization has recently been recognized with the Jan Pfeiffer Distinguished Service Award at the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce 97th Annual Gala and received the Key to the City from the City of Miami Beach for its volunteer efforts.
Event Details
Hearts & Stars Gala 2026 will be held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 1318 NW 23rd Street in Miami from 9pm to 2am on March 7th, 2026. Attendance requires a donation to The Little Lighthouse Foundation, currently set at $200, with pricing expected to increase.
VIP nightclub-style tables include ten tickets and unlimited bottle service. Additional information and reservations are available at HeartsAndStarsGala.com.
As the March date approaches, Hearts & Stars remains one of the season’s most closely watched philanthropic gatherings, pairing a social evening with sustained support for children and families across South Florida.
