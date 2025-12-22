Old Bags Luncheon® Kicks Off Its 2026 Season with a Stylish Committee Gathering in Palm Beach
The countdown to one of Palm Beach’s most anticipated philanthropic traditions officially began as the Old Bags Luncheon® launched its 2026 fundraising season with an intimate committee luncheon at Renato’s. Hosted by Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, the gathering set the tone for a season rooted in community impact, style, and purpose.
Held in the heart of Palm Beach, the committee luncheon brought together the women and men guiding the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon®, the organization’s signature fundraiser. The event spotlighted the collaborative spirit behind a cause that has long paired fashion with meaningful philanthropy, all in support of mental and behavioral health services for individuals and families across the county.
A Committee with Purpose
Leading the 2026 effort are Chairs Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, joined by a dedicated committee that reflects the depth of community support behind the luncheon. Attendees included Kristen Baran, Nancy Bush, Valerie Cooper, Beth Fishel, Robin Fleming, Nancy Haviland, Michelle Russell Johnson, Nikki Kahn, Sally Kimball, Ruchi Kotahwala, Todd L’Herrou, Lyndsey McMillan, Amy Morris, Cameron Neth, Theo Pace, Barbara Pendrill, Johanna Pomasan, Diane Retzer, Mia Rowe, Stephanie Schwed, Anne Speiser, Sonja Stevens, Karen Swanson, Gail Worth, and Joan Yanow.
Their presence underscored the collective commitment required to sustain a fundraiser that has become a cornerstone of Palm Beach’s philanthropic calendar.
Looking Ahead to February 2026
The Old Bags Luncheon® will return on Wednesday, February 18th, 2026, at The Breakers Palm Beach, continuing its tradition of blending luxury with generosity. Proceeds from the event will directly support the Center for Family Services’ programs, which strengthen individuals and families through accessible mental and behavioral health care.
In keeping with the luncheon’s distinctive format, community members are invited to donate new or gently used authentic designer handbags. Each contribution helps fuel the Center’s mission while reinforcing the event’s signature intersection of fashion and philanthropy.
A Mission That Endures
Since its founding in 1961, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has focused on the belief that strong families are the foundation of a healthy community. Nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and recognized by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management, the organization continues to adapt its services to meet the evolving needs of children, individuals, and families.
