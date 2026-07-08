Obama's Legacy Finds a Home: Chicago Welcomes the Obama Presidential Center

The Obama Presidential Center opened to the public on June 19, 2026, on Chicago's South Side, the culmination of more than a decade of planning, fundraising, and construction in historic Jackson Park. The Obama Foundation held a dedication ceremony on June 18 and opened the campus to visitors the next day, on Juneteenth. Spread across 19.3 acres, the center is built as a working civic campus rather than a traditional archive, combining museum experiences, public gathering spaces, educational programming, athletic facilities, gardens, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library. Its anchor is a 225-foot granite tower designed by Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, its facade carved with words drawn from Obama's speeches. The Obamas chose the South Side deliberately, the community where they met, organized, and built their public lives. The result is less a monument to a single presidency than a campus designed to keep working long after the opening crowds leave, rooted in one Chicago neighborhood and built for a national audience.