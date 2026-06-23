Pacha New York Is Building Its Summer and Fall Calendar in Brooklyn

Pacha New York relaunched in Brooklyn in June 2026 as the first North American outpost of the Ibiza-based club brand
Most timely upcoming event: a second elrow date on July 17 (following a first elrow date added at July 18)
The confirmed calendar runs through November 13, with artists including Alok, Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, GORDO, BLOND:ISH, Franky Rizardo, Indo Warehouse (SPICE TRADE), and Miss Monique (BIORHYTHM)
The venue opened its doors for pre-opening weekend June 13 to 14, curated by Rampa, with Travis Scott, Luka Sabbat, and Quavo attending the UNLOCKED celebration
Pacha New York opened its Brooklyn venue in June 2026, bringing the Ibiza nightlife brand's first permanent North American location to the borough. The pre-opening weekend, curated by Rampa on June 13 and 14, drew a crowd that included Travis Scott, Luka Sabbat, and Quavo. The club has since confirmed a summer and fall calendar that runs through mid-November.
The anchor event for the next few weeks is elrow on July 17, a second date for the Barcelona-born party concept that had already been confirmed for July 18 before demand prompted the addition. elrow is among the most recognizable DJ-and-theatrical-performance formats in electronic music, and its two Brooklyn dates mark a significant booking for a venue in its opening season.
The summer and fall lineup as of mid-June:
July 17 — elrow (second date added; first elrow was July 18)
August 1 — Rave The World with Alok
August 21 — ALL NIGHT LONG with Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, and Victor Calderone
August 29 — FLOW with Franky Rizardo
September 4 — GORDO
September 18 — Indo Warehouse presents SPICE TRADE
September 26 — BLOND:ISH
November 13 — Miss Monique presents BIORHYTHM
Earlier confirmed dates include a second ANOTR date on July 11 and Gud Vibrations with SLANDER and NGHTMRE on July 4.
Pacha, founded in Ibiza in 1967, became one of the defining club brands of the European festival and nightlife circuit. The New York chapter represents its first permanent North American address. The Brooklyn location received its final operating approvals in early June 2026, and the club simultaneously announced $24 million in community-focused operational enhancements and a $3 million commitment to Brooklyn community initiatives over the next 10 years.
The venue's pre-opening weekend with Rampa also featured a skate takeover hosted by Evan Mock, with Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Tony Touch, and Kitty Ca$h on the bill. Opening night was curated by Solomun, who made an exception during his Ibiza season to travel to New York.
Pacha's arrival gives New York's nightlife landscape something that has been largely absent: a large-format club with deep institutional backing from a globally recognized brand, positioned in Brooklyn rather than Manhattan. The summer calendar is heavy on house and techno talent that has not had a dedicated New York home venue in years.
July 17 is the nearest date. Tickets and full programming at pachanyc.com.
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