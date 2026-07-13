Inside Bleecker Trading's Cards and Caviar Night

Watching the room, it was clear the shop's regulars treat Bleecker Trading less as a store to visit and more as a clubhouse to return to. That distinction matters. A retail counter sells you a card and lets you leave. A clubhouse gives you a reason to come back even on nights when you're not buying anything, which is closer to what Cards and Caviar Night actually was: an open house dressed up as a party. Five years into the West Village's ongoing reshuffle of independent retail, that kind of loyalty is not easy to build, and it doesn't happen by accident.