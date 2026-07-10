Jaywalker Opens in Bushwick as New York Distilling Co.'s New Cocktail Bar and Distillery

The cocktail program marks a return to New York for beverage industry veteran Jamie Gordon, who built the menu around the everyday textures of city life: the corner flower shop, the bodega, the Greenmarket. The approach shows up most clearly in the $12 Manhattans and Martinis, priced to encourage a second round rather than a single splurge order. The house Manhattan, "The Original," is built with equal parts Jaywalk Small Batch Rye and a house vermouth blend, finished with bitters and a brandied cherry. Beyond the classics, the menu includes a reimagined Egg Cream made with Jaywalk Bonded Rye, Ferrand Cognac, homemade chocolate syrup, milk, and seltzer, finished with fresh nutmeg, and a Floral Arrangement Martini built on Dorothy Parker New York Gin, sakura vermouth, jasmine-infused extra dry vermouth, and chamomile bitters.