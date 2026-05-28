Best Things to Do in London in June 2026

Why Go: The creature has already been convicted. Now the court turns its attention to the man who made him. In this live courtroom drama inspired by Mary Shelley's novel, Dr. Victor Frankenstein stands trial for the deaths that followed his experiment, and the audience serves as jury. Testimony from the Creature himself is part of the proceedings, and audience votes at key moments shift the angles of the case, meaning no two performances play out quite the same way. The questions it raises about science, moral responsibility, and what it means to create a life, linger well past the final verdict.