Best Things to Do in London in June 2026

The question of what to do in London in June is not really a question at all. Trooping the Colour brings the full pageantry of the British monarchy to the streets of Whitehall. Wimbledon opens its gates at the end of the month. Regent's Park hosts Taste of London. West End Live fills Trafalgar Square with free performances from the biggest shows in the theatre district. And in between the marquee events, there are candlelit concerts in centuries-old venues, live jazz in the West End, immersive exhibitions across the city, and a courtroom drama where the audience decides the verdict.
Where: Phoenix Arts Club (1 Phoenix Street, WC2H 8BU)
When: June 4, 2026
Why Go: Live musicians work through an evening of New Orleans classics, St. James Infirmary, When the Saints Go Marching In, Basin Street Blues, On the Sunny Side of the Street, with improvisation woven throughout. The set draws from the jazz tradition, that blend of ragtime, brass, and blues that made New Orleans the center of American music.
Good to Know: Seating is first-come, first-served within each zone, so arriving early is worth it. The show runs for one hour. Ages 18 and up.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Select dates throughout June 2026
Few cities are better suited to Candlelight concerts than London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate, romantic, and wonderfully transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece of music feel entirely new.
June 2026 Candlelight Concerts in London:
June 6 - Rhapsody in Blue and Moonlight Sonata by candlelight
June 13 - Candlelight: Hans Zimmer's Best Works
June 13 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
June 18 - A Night at the Opera (Feat. Nessun Dorma) by Candlelight
June 20 - Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Road, NW1 2AJ)
When: June 5, 2026
Why Go: The classic Sleeping Beauty gets a striking reimagining here, with six dancers performing in glow-in-the-dark costumes. Created by María Farelo and Cristian Pérez of Luma Artistas, the show runs 60 minutes without intermission. It is one of the more visually inventive performances on the London calendar this June, and one of the few that works just as well for a five-year-old as it does for an adult.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted, so arrive with time to settle in. Seats are auto-allocated within each zone. Ages 5 and up; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Select dates throughout June 2026
Why Go: The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in mid-June with two strong options for watching the tournament in good company.
2026 FIFA World Cup Watch Parties in London:
Hippodrome Casino's Penny Bar (Cranbourn Street, WC2H 7JH) hosts England matches on June 17 and June 23. Kick-off is at 9pm BST for both. Strictly 18 and up with valid photo ID.
Flat Iron Square (45 Southwark Street, SE1 9HP) screens international matches across select June dates. Ages 18 and up.
Where: Shaw Theatre (100–110 Euston Road, NW1 2AJ)
When: June 12, 2026
Why Go: A summer night on the water, a powerful politician's son at the wheel, and one passenger dead by morning. The Jury Experience drops you into the middle of a live courtroom drama where the audience holds the verdict. Over 60 minutes, witness testimonies unfold, evidence gets picked apart, and the case builds toward a decision only the room can make. Your phone becomes part of the action, used to cast votes at key moments throughout the show. It is equal parts theatre and whodunit.
Good to Know: Arrive early to get settled before proceedings begin. Ages 12 and up; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Horse Guards Parade (Whitehall, London, SW1A 2AX)
When: June 13, 2026
Why Go: The King's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards will Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, with over 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division and King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery taking part, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands. The ceremony has marked the sovereign's official birthday for more than 260 years, and it remains one of the great set pieces of the London calendar.
Good to Know: Free public viewing is possible from The Mall and the edge of St James's Park from 9am, though sightlines may be partially obscured by troops on parade. Central London will be extremely busy; plan your route in advance and allow plenty of travel time.
Where: Greenwood Theatre (55 Weston St, London)
When: June 14, 2026
Why Go: The creature has already been convicted. Now the court turns its attention to the man who made him. In this live courtroom drama inspired by Mary Shelley's novel, Dr. Victor Frankenstein stands trial for the deaths that followed his experiment, and the audience serves as jury. Testimony from the Creature himself is part of the proceedings, and audience votes at key moments shift the angles of the case, meaning no two performances play out quite the same way. The questions it raises about science, moral responsibility, and what it means to create a life, linger well past the final verdict.
Good to Know: Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and late entry is not permitted, so build in time to arrive. Ages 12 and up; anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: The Regent's Park
When: June 17 – 21, 2026
Why Go: Five days in Regent's Park with 36 restaurants, 50 chefs, and 150 artisan producers making the case for London as one of the great eating cities in the world. The 2026 lineup includes Harry's Dolce Vita, Sexy Fish, Roti King, Ixchel, and Sale e Pepe, among others. Cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, and a strong drinks program round out the days.
Good to Know: Standard entry starts from £32 for a flexible single-session pass. The Tasting Ticket 3 Dish Package starts from £54 and includes festival entry plus three dishes. The VIP 4 Dish Package from £85 adds fast-track entry, access to the VIP lounge, a glass of Piper-Heidsieck champagne, and four dishes.
Where: Trafalgar Square
When: Saturday, June 20 & Sunday, June 21
Why Go: Two days of free performances from the West End's biggest current musicals, staged in the open air at Trafalgar Square. Theatre's leading casts perform excerpts from London's top running shows, and the lineup tends to span everything from long-running classics to must-see new productions. It is one of the best free events on the London summer calendar, and the setting, with the National Gallery as backdrop, does not hurt.
Good to Know: Entry is free, on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at approximately 10:15am Saturday and 11:15am Sunday. There is no shade in Trafalgar Square, so come prepared for the weather. You are welcome to bring your own food and soft drinks. Folding chairs are not permitted inside the Square.
Where: Phoenix Arts Club (1 Phoenix Street, WC2H 8BU)
When: June 25, 2026
Why Go: Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong built the American songbook as much as anyone, and this live tribute at the Phoenix Arts Club brings their most beloved songs back to life. Fly Me to the Moon, My Way, What a Wonderful World, When You're Smiling, all delivered by a live band on a June night in the West End.
Good to Know: Tables are shared and seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone, so arriving early is worth it. The show runs one hour. Ages 18 and up.
Where: Brixton Jamm (261 Brixton Road, SW9 6LH)
When: June 26, 2026
Why Go: Merrick Watts is the only comedian in the world holding a WSET Level 3 wine qualification, which makes him uniquely positioned to spend 70 minutes making an audience laugh while walking them through six wines from around the world. The show works whether you can identify a Burgundy or have never thought twice about what's in your glass. It is sharp, knowledgeable, and genuinely funny, and the six pours are included in the ticket.
Good to Know: Non-alcoholic drink alternatives are available for an additional fee. Recording of any kind is not permitted during the show. Ages 18 and up.
Where: Church Road, Wimbledon, London
When: June 29 – July 12, 2026
Why Go: The 139th Championships opens on June 29 with the first two days dedicated to Gentlemen's and Ladies' Singles. Doubles play begins July 1, Mixed Doubles on July 3, and the Junior Championships follow on Saturday, July 4.
Good to Know: Tickets for show courts are allocated by public ballot, which typically closes months in advance. A number of tickets for outside courts are released each morning via the queue on the day. The tournament runs 14 days, and matches may be rescheduled due to weather or other circumstances.
Where: Sussex Mansions (79–85 Old Brompton Road, SW7 3LD)
When: Daily throughout June 2026
Why Go: Two hundred and fifty works from the world's most elusive street artist, gathered under one roof in South Kensington, make a compelling case for a morning or afternoon off the usual London itinerary. Certified originals, large-scale installations, sculptures, and digital works share the space with pieces created exclusively for this exhibition, among them the Infinity Room, Cinderella's Carriage, and the Grim Reaper.
Good to Know: Mr Punchs's show -Immerse into a satiric Punch and Judy theatre puppets play in the gallery dedicated to the Dismalamd park. Premium tickets include a spray-painting session where you can customize your own tee to take home.
Where: Various theatres across the West End
When: Throughout June 2026
In June, the theatre district is at its best: the evenings are lighter, the streets around Covent Garden and Soho are buzzing, and there is an extraordinary range of productions to choose from. The grand old theatres themselves are part of the experience. Velvet seats, gilt balconies, mirrored bars, and the sense that generations of Londoners have come here before you lend even the most familiar show a certain magic.
The Best Shows playing Now in London’s West End:
Good to Know: June is one of the busiest months in the West End, especially during school holidays and weekends, and the best seats for the most popular productions often sell out well in advance. Booking early is the best way to secure the performance, date, and seating you want.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout June 2026
London has become wonderfully good at immersive exhibitions. These are not the sort of museums where you drift quietly from one display case to the next. Instead, they invite you into another world entirely: ancient Egypt beneath flickering torchlight, the lost city of Machu Picchu high in the Andes, or a room that bends your sense of perspective.
Good to Know: Many of these exhibitions operate with timed entry and often sell out, particularly on weekends and during school holidays. Booking ahead is the best way to secure your preferred date and time.
The listings above cover the full spread of what the city has going on this month. Some require advance tickets and a bit of planning. Others, like West End Live and Trooping the Colour, reward simply showing up early. Either way, June is a good time to be in London, and the calendar gives you plenty of reasons to stay longer than you intended.
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