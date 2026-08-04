London

The Best Things to Do in London in August 2026

Discover the best things to do in London in August 2026, from Notting Hill Carnival and the BBC Proms to major festivals, exhibitions, concerts, and sporting events.
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The Best Things to Do in London in August 2026: Shop Carnaby Street in London

London at a Glance

  • Is August a good time to visit London?
    Yes. August brings long daylight hours, outdoor festivals, major sporting events, concerts, and generally mild summer weather. It is also peak tourist season, so popular attractions and hotels can be busy.

  • What is the weather like in London in August?
    Visitors usually expect mild to warm days, cooler evenings, and occasional rain. Typical daytime temperatures are often around 20–25°C, although hotter periods are possible.

  • Is London crowded in August?
    Yes. August falls within the summer high season, particularly around major attractions, festivals, weekends, and the late-August bank holiday. Advance reservations are helpful for hotels, restaurants, exhibitions, and popular experiences.

  • What are the best things to do in London in August?
    People are especially interested in outdoor festivals, open-air performances, parks, rooftop dining, summer exhibitions, sporting events, and major celebrations such as Notting Hill Carnival.

August is one of those months when London seems determined to keep everyone outside. The parks turn into concert venues, cricket takes over Lord’s and The Oval, and whole stretches of the city fill with outdoor performances, food stalls, music, and late-summer crowds. One night might mean the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall; another could be Formula E at ExCeL, a festival in Victoria Park, or Notting Hill Carnival rolling through West London over the bank holiday weekend.

There is a lot happening, but August is also one of the busiest times to be here, so it helps to know what is actually worth planning around. This guide covers the best things to do in London in August 2026, including the major festivals, exhibitions, concerts, sporting events, and immersive experiences taking place across the city.

The Best Things to Do in London in August 2026

1. BBC Proms 2026

BBC Proms 2025
BBC Proms 2025Photo Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Royal Albert Hall (Kensington Gore, London SW7 2AP)

When: July 17 through September 12, 2026 

Why Go: Every summer since 1895, the Royal Albert Hall has given itself over to music. The First Night on July 17 opens with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under Dalia Stasevska, beginning with Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and Gershwin’s An American in Paris, with pianist Yunchan Lim performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major. Over eight weeks, the programming spans orchestral premieres, late-night concerts, and family performances, all broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.

Event Tickets 

Good to Know: Popular concerts and weekend performances sell out quickly, so book ahead.

2. The Hundred Cricket in London

The Hundred Cricket in London
The Hundred Cricket in LondonPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Lord’s Cricket Ground (St John’s Wood) and The Kia Oval (Kennington)

When: Select dates from August 1 through 16, 2026

Why Go: The Hundred offers a faster, more accessible introduction to cricket, with each team facing just 100 balls and men’s and women’s matches typically played as part of the same ticketed session. London hosts several of the competition’s most important August fixtures, from London Spirit and MI London home games to the Eliminator and championship finals. The atmosphere is lively and family-friendly, with live music and entertainment surrounding the action.

Event Details & Tickets

  • August 6: London Spirit vs. MI London at Lord’s

  • August 8: MI London vs. Trent Rockets at The Kia Oval

  • August 9: London Spirit vs. Birmingham Phoenix at Lord’s

  • August 14: The Hundred Eliminator at The Kia Oval

  • August 16: The Hundred Final at Lord’s

Good to Know: Women’s and men’s matches are scheduled on each group-stage date, with separate championship matches during finals weekend. Adult tickets start at £14, tickets for children ages three to 15 start at £5, and children two and under enter free.

3. An Idiot’s Guide to Wine

An Idiot's Guide to Wine
An Idiot's Guide to WinePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Brixton Jamm (261 Brixton Road, London SW9 6LH)

When: August 7, 2026

Why Go: Part stand-up show, part guided tasting, An Idiot’s Guide to Wine pairs six wines from around the world with a comedy set written by Australian comedian Merrick Watts, who also holds a Level 3 qualification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Alcohol consumption is optional, though nonalcoholic drinks cost extra and are not included in the ticket price. The performance runs for approximately 70 minutes and includes tastings of six different wine varietals. The show is performed by a local comedian and is open to guests ages 18 and older.

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4. M. C. Escher: The Exhibition

M. C. Escher: The Exhibition
M. C. Escher: The ExhibitionPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Embankment Galleries at Somerset House (Strand, London WC2R 1LA)

When: August 4 through September 6, 2026

Why Go: More than 150 original works trace the singular imagination of M. C. Escher, whose impossible staircases, shifting perspectives, and intricate patterns blurred the line between art, mathematics, and visual illusion. The exhibition goes beyond framed prints, using installations, video, and interactive elements to show how Escher built images that seem logical at first glance and increasingly impossible the longer you look.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The exhibition is open daily until 8 p.m. and takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes to explore.

5. LUMINISCENCE at Westminster Cathedral

LUMINISCENCE at Westminster Cathedral
LUMINISCENCE at Westminster CathedralPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Westminster Cathedral (Victoria Street, London SW1P 1LT)

When: Select dates throughout August and September 2026

Why Go: LUMINISCENCE transforms Westminster Cathedral with 360-degree projections, live choral music, and a specially commissioned story of London. Hugh Bonneville narrates a script by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning writer Tim Whitnall, while the Lux Aeterna choir performs works by major classical composers beneath the cathedral’s vast interior.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Performances last approximately 50 minutes, with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime. Standard LUMINISCENCE performances feature the live Lux Aeterna choir, while select Orchestra Nights from September 5 add a 14-piece orchestra.

6. Candlelight Concerts in London

Candlelight Concerts
Candlelight Concerts Photo Courtesy of Fever

Where: Various venues across London

When: Select dates throughout August 2026

Why Go: Few cities suit Candlelight concerts like London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate and transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece feel new.

August 2026 Candlelight Concerts in London:

Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.

7. 2026 Hankook London E-Prix

2026 Hankook London E-Prix
2026 Hankook London E-PrixPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: ExCeL London and Immerse LDN, Royal Victoria Dock (1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL)

When: August 15 and 16, 2026

Why Go: Formula E returns to London for the final weekend of Season 12, bringing 20 elite drivers to the championship’s only indoor-outdoor circuit. The two-day event combines high-stakes, all-electric racing with the energy of a full festival, including live music, street food, interactive exhibits, and family activities.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Two-day passes are available for the Fan Village, reserved grandstand seating, and the Nissan Fan Section in Grandstand 4. Grandstand and Nissan tickets include direct track views and access to the Fan Village, while Fan Village-only tickets include entertainment, food stalls, giant-screen race coverage, and the podium ceremony but no direct view of the circuit.

8. All Points East

All Points East
All Points East FestivalPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Victoria Park, East London

When: August 21 through 30, 2026

Why Go: All Points East turns Victoria Park into one of London’s biggest late-summer music destinations, with six headline days spanning R&B, pop, alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronic music. The 2026 lineup is especially strong: Jorja Smith and Tems open the festival, followed by Lorde, Outbreak Fest, two nights with Tyler, the Creator, and a closing show from Twenty One Pilots. Each day has its own identity, so the festival works as a series of major standalone concerts.

Event Details

Good to Know: Tickets are sold separately for each headline day, so choose based on the lineup rather than expecting one pass to cover the full festival.

9. Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

Where: Outdoor locations across Greenwich, Woolwich, Newham, Thamesmead, and East London

When: August 21 through September 6, 2026

Why Go: Greenwich+Docklands International Festival brings large-scale theatre, contemporary circus, dance, installations, and participatory performances into London’s streets, parks, squares, and waterfront spaces. The 2026 theme, We Move, celebrates resilience and community through work designed to be experienced outside conventional theatres.

Event Details

Good to Know: The festival opens on August 21 with 360, a large-scale dance performance in General Gordon Square, Woolwich. Greenwich Fair follows on August 22 and 23 with family-friendly circus, street theatre, dance, and games in Greenwich Park. Further August highlights include Efectos Especiales on Greenwich Peninsula on August 29 and 30. Most performances are free.

10. The Jazz Room: A Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong Tribute

The Jazz Room: A Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong Tribute
The Jazz Room: A Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong TributePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Phoenix Arts Club (1 Phoenix Street, London WC2H 8BU)

When: August 27, 2026

Why Go: The Jazz Room brings together the music of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong in an intimate live tribute built around swing, jazz standards, and two of the most recognizable voices in popular music. A live band reimagines songs including “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “What a Wonderful World,” and “When You’re Smiling.”

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The performance lasts approximately one hour and is open to guests ages 18 and older. Tables are shared, and seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each ticketed zone.

11. Notting Hill Carnival

Where: Notting Hill, Ladbroke Grove, and surrounding streets in West London

When: August 30 and 31, 2026

Why Go: Notting Hill Carnival is one of London’s defining summer events, filling the streets of West London with Caribbean music, elaborate costumes, dancing, sound systems, steel bands, and food stalls. Sunday is the more family-focused day, led by the Children’s Parade and J’ouvert celebrations, while Monday brings the full-scale Adults Parade and the weekend’s most exuberant crowds. It is loud, joyful, and deeply rooted in the city’s Caribbean communities.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The main carnival is free to attend. Sunday, August 30, is Families and Children’s Day, with J’ouvert, children’s mas, Dutty Mas, sound systems, and live stages. Monday, August 31, is Adults Day, centred on the main parade, mas bands, sound systems, and judging zones. The ticketed UK National Panorama steel-band competition takes place on Saturday, August 29.

12. Explore One of London’s Immersive Museums and Exhibitions

Banksy Limitless Reframed
Banksy Limitless ReframedPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout August 2026

Why Go: London’s immersive museums and exhibitions offer a more interactive alternative to a traditional gallery visit, combining large-scale projections, theatrical sets, sound, technology, and hands-on elements.

Good to Know: Locations, ticket prices, age requirements, and visit lengths vary widely, so check the details for each experience before booking. Popular weekend and evening time slots can sell out, and many exhibitions use timed entry, making advance reservations worthwhile.

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