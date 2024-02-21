Wynwood: Miami's Trendiest Neighborhood for Newcomers

As our beautiful city keeps growing with new faces from different places, it’s clear that the most popular newcomer neighborhoods have become Brickell, Midtown, Edgewater, and Wynwood. Reason being that these neighborhoods offer everything within walking distance and happen to be heavily populated by people from all walks of life - great for making new friends.
If you happen to be moving to Miami to pursue an exciting college experience or potential career opportunities, you should spend your first year in a thriving neighborhood filled with options.
Meaning, a part of town that has a plethora of incredible restaurants, nightlife entertainment, curated gallery shows, and regular pop-up events ranging from food & beverage festivals to fashion trunk shows and MORE!
I am talking about a part of town that’s none other than Wynwood, the perfect place for someone to begin their journey to becoming a full-time Floridian. Wynwood truly offers everything you need within walking distance so if you don’t have a car and don’t plan on getting one, this is the place you.
Personally, I love Wynwood, and these are some of my favorite spots that I visit when I venture out of Brickell.
Coyo Taco: Best tacos and margaritas in town.
Wynwood Walls: Where I go to get inspired by gazing at artwork created by the most talented artists around.
Astra: My go-to rooftop bar to watch the sunset with friends and palomas.
Dante’s HiFi: I love good speakeasy serving the best drinks and DJ beats.
Oasis: Lounge, music venue, outdoor bar and food hall in one for when I can’t decide on what I want to eat and want to listen to live music at the same time.
Wynwood is considered Miami’s most creative residential community that’s fit for an active lifestyle. There is always something to do, every day and every night, no doubt about it.
While there are a few rental options in the area, one unique building stands out the most and that would be .
, a luxury building conveniently located in the heart of Wynwood, is designed with creative sculptures, artistic Instagram worthy walls, and state-of-the-art conveniences.
The cool thing about these rental units is that they provide an open concept layout that offers expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, custom Italian kitchens and vanities, and porcelain tile throughout every unit. Modern and superior in every way.
True to most Miami luxury residential properties, this building provides 24/7 concierge services, fitness center with virtual spin sessions, resort style pool and sunbathing deck, multiple landscaped courtyards, and even an outdoor grill area so you can have BBQ days with your new neighbors.
On top of that, they really went above and beyond to add a movie lounge, meditation garden, and even a pet grooming spa for those of you moving to the city with your furry friends - that’s wild!
is a great resort-style living option that gives you the ability to choose from studios up to 3-bedroom apartment residences if you do have some roommate possibilities in mind.
Living here you’ll find endless ways to enjoy life to the fullest. Whether it’s lounging in the pool, sunbathing on the deck, or watching a flick in the movie lounge - you’ll never run out of things to do.
If you find yourself running out of things to do, here are some nearby neighborhood hot spots that you MUST try…
Hope this helps you make a decision on where you should move if you are planning to relocate to Miami.
If you would like more information about Wynwood 25 and interested in getting a private tour reach out to the who will be happy to assist you in finding your new luxury home.
Enjoy!