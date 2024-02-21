Wynwood: Miami's Trendiest Neighborhood for Newcomers

As our beautiful city keeps growing with new faces from different places, it’s clear that the most popular newcomer neighborhoods have become Brickell, Midtown, Edgewater, and Wynwood. Reason being that these neighborhoods offer everything within walking distance and happen to be heavily populated by people from all walks of life - great for making new friends.

If you happen to be moving to Miami to pursue an exciting college experience or potential career opportunities, you should spend your first year in a thriving neighborhood filled with options.