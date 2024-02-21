Wynwood: Miami's Trendiest Neighborhood for Newcomers

A luxury residential building in the heart of Wynwood that offers culture, convenience, and luxury living
Wynwood 25 Pool
Wynwood 25 PoolRelated Group

As our beautiful city keeps growing with new faces from different places, it’s clear that the most popular newcomer neighborhoods have become Brickell, Midtown, Edgewater, and Wynwood. Reason being that these neighborhoods offer everything within walking distance and happen to be heavily populated by people from all walks of life - great for making new friends.

If you happen to be moving to Miami to pursue an exciting college experience or potential career opportunities, you should spend your first year in a thriving neighborhood filled with options.

Wynwood 25 Pool
Miami's Real Estate Paradise: A Buyer's Guide to Prime Properties Fit for a Luxurious Lifestyle

Meaning, a part of town that has a plethora of incredible restaurants, nightlife entertainment, curated gallery shows, and regular pop-up events ranging from food & beverage festivals to fashion trunk shows and MORE! 

I am talking about a part of town that’s none other than Wynwood, the perfect place for someone to begin their journey to becoming a full-time Floridian. Wynwood truly offers everything you need within walking distance so if you don’t have a car and don’t plan on getting one, this is the place you.

My top favorite Wynwood spots

Wynwood Walls
Wynwood WallsNika Kramer

Personally, I love Wynwood, and these are some of my favorite spots that I visit when I venture out of Brickell. 

  1. Coyo Taco: Best tacos and margaritas in town.

  2. Wynwood Walls: Where I go to get inspired by gazing at artwork created by the most talented artists around.

  3. Astra: My go-to rooftop bar to watch the sunset with friends and palomas.

  4. Dante’s HiFi:  I love good speakeasy serving the best drinks and DJ beats. 

  5. Oasis: Lounge, music venue, outdoor bar and food hall in one for when I can’t decide on what I want to eat and want to listen to live music at the same time.

Huacachina indoor bar & lounge
Huacachina indoor bar & loungeOasis Wynwood

Wynwood is considered Miami’s most creative residential community that’s fit for an active lifestyle. There is always something to do, every day and every night, no doubt about it.

While there are a few rental options in the area, one unique building stands out the most and that would be Wynwood 25

Wynwood 25 Luxury Residential Community 

Wynwood 25
Wynwood 25 Related Group

Wynwood 25, a luxury building conveniently located in the heart of Wynwood, is designed with creative sculptures, artistic Instagram worthy walls, and state-of-the-art conveniences. 

The cool thing about these rental units is that they provide an open concept layout that offers expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, custom Italian kitchens and vanities, and porcelain tile throughout every unit. Modern and superior in every way.

Wynwood 25 Unit Interior
Wynwood 25 Unit InteriorRelated Group

True to most Miami luxury residential properties, this building provides 24/7 concierge services, fitness center with virtual spin sessions, resort style pool and sunbathing deck, multiple landscaped courtyards, and even an outdoor grill area so you can have BBQ days with your new neighbors.

Wynwood 25 Gym
Wynwood 25 GymRelated Group
Wynwood 25 Pool
Wynwood 25 PoolRelated Group
Wynwood 25 Resident Lounge
Wynwood 25 Resident LoungeRelated Group

On top of that, they really went above and beyond to add a movie lounge, meditation garden, and even a pet grooming spa for those of you moving to the city with your furry friends - that’s wild!

Wynwood 25 Movie Lounge
Wynwood 25 Movie LoungeRelated Group

Wynwood 25 is a great resort-style living option that gives you the ability to choose from studios up to 3-bedroom apartment residences if you do have some roommate possibilities in mind. 

Living here you’ll find endless ways to enjoy life to the fullest. Whether it’s lounging in the pool, sunbathing on the deck, or watching a flick in the movie lounge - you’ll never run out of things to do.

Top 3 Must Try Wynwood Locals Hot Spots 

If you find yourself running out of things to do, here are some nearby neighborhood hot spots that you MUST try…

Outdoor Space
Outdoor Space1-800-Lucky

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

1800lucky.com

Restaurant Interior
Restaurant InteriorUchi

Uchi

252 NW 25th St., Miami

305-995-0915

Uchi.uchirestaurants.com

Restaurant Interior
Restaurant InteriorDoma

Doma

35 NE 26th St., Miami

786-953-6946

domawynwood.com

Hope this helps you make a decision on where you should move if you are planning to relocate to Miami. 

If you would like more information about Wynwood 25 and interested in getting a private tour reach out to the Related Group who will be happy to assist you in finding your new luxury home. 

Enjoy!

Join our Resident Magazine | Luxury Real Estate News WhatsApp Group!
Miami
Real estate
Home

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com