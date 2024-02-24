Living the Dream: Inside The $25 Million Penthouse That's Redefining Miami Luxury

Zaha Hadid, an Iraqi-British architect, left an indelible mark on the world of architecture. Known for her radical deconstructive designs, Hadid's work was characterized by futuristic forms, expressive movements and fluidity uncommon in static structures. As the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004, Hadid's career had a series of groundbreaking projects that reshaped our views of space and form.

Her commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture is vividly embodied in the One Thousand Museum building, her first and only residential skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.