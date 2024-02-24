Living the Dream: Inside The $25 Million Penthouse That's Redefining Miami Luxury

Imagine a lifestyle so glamorous, so engulfed in luxury, that it transforms every day into an elegant masterpiece of comfort and sheer delight. Now, picture yourself at the heart of Miami, waking up to breathtaking water views, surrounded by an opulence that touches every aspect of your existence. This isn't just a dream; it's a reality waiting for you at the iconic One Thousand Museum skyscraper, a beacon of wealth in the vibrant cityscape of our beautiful Miami.
The One Thousand Museum building is a statement, not just a luxury Miami skyscraper. Designed by the legendary Zaha Hadid it stands as a testament to architectural brilliance. Located at 1000 Biscayne Blvd, in Miami's downtown area, this extraordinary residential condominium redefines luxury living in a city known for its extravagance.
Zaha Hadid, an Iraqi-British architect, left an indelible mark on the world of architecture. Known for her radical deconstructive designs, Hadid's work was characterized by futuristic forms, expressive movements and fluidity uncommon in static structures. As the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2004, Hadid's career had a series of groundbreaking projects that reshaped our views of space and form.
Her commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture is vividly embodied in the One Thousand Museum building, her first and only residential skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere.
Hadid's artistic works proposed a new and different worldview, exploring fluid forms that bring to mind the dynamics of contemporary urban living.
Her creative process made history while on exhibit at the world’s most prestigious museums including the Solomon Gug
Property Spotlight: 1000 Biscayne Blvd, #5501
The penthouse at One Thousand Museum is more than just a residence; it's a crowning jewel in Hadid's legacy, offering an unparalleled living experience that magnifies the beauty and vitality of Miami in every conceivable way.
Spanning an impressive 9,200 square feet, this sky-high mansion is what true luxury looks and feels like. With 5 bedrooms plus staff accommodations, 6.5 bathrooms, and parking for 4 cars, it's a space designed not just for living, but for thriving in the lap of luxury.
The recent transformation of this penthouse has elevated its opulence, with heightened ceilings in the living and family rooms—from 8 feet to an expansive 10 feet— with upgraded doors to match.
A fully enclosed and equipped second kitchen, along with state-of-the-art Crestron and Lutron systems, ensure that every aspect of your home is at the pinnacle of modern convenience and luxury. These systems cover AV, lighting, window treatments, and sunshades/blackouts, providing a living experience that is both effortlessly elegant and impeccably controlled.
This iconic residence goes beyond the boundaries of traditional luxury homes, offering amenities that cater to every desire. A sky lounge offers breathtaking views that encapsulate the essence of Miami, while indoor/outdoor wellness and spa facilities provide a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Living here means immersing yourself in a lifestyle where refined comfort meets visionary design, creating a living experience that is as breathtaking as the views from your window.
For those who seek the ultimate in luxury living, this $25 million masterpiece isn't just a home—it's a dream made tangible, offering a lifestyle without equal in one of the world's most dynamic cities, envisioned by one of the most innovative architects of our time, Zaha Hadid.