Real Estate

Why Luxury Residential Developments Are Investing in Private Beach Clubs Right Now

From Lake Tahoe to Punta de Mita, Developers Are Transforming Private Beach Clubs Into Defining Amenities That Elevate Lifestyle, Community, and Long-Term Value
Modern beach club and residences at Costa Palmas overlooking tranquil waterfront at sunset
At Costa Palmas, the Beach & Yacht Club anchors a 1,500-acre coastal community along the Sea of CortezCosta Palmas

The Amenity That’s Changing Luxury Real Estate

Private beach clubs have moved well beyond the idea of a seasonal perk. Across today’s most sought-after luxury residential developments, they are becoming a defining feature of ownership. Developers are investing heavily in curated waterfront experiences that combine hospitality, recreation, and social programming, all within a controlled, members-only environment.

The shift reflects a broader evolution in buyer expectations. High-net-worth homeowners are no longer just purchasing square footage or location. They are investing in a lifestyle that feels complete the moment they arrive. A private beach club offers exactly that, creating a built-in rhythm to daily life while strengthening the identity of the community itself.

From swimmable coastlines in Mexico to alpine lakefront escapes in California, these destinations show how private beach clubs are shaping the future of luxury real estate.

1. Martis Camp

Two people paddleboarding on clear lake with mountains in distance
Members enjoy paddleboarding along Lake Tahoe’s shoreline at Martis Camp’s private Beach ShackMartis Camp

Lake Tahoe, California

At Martis Camp, the concept of a beach club extends beyond the ocean and into the alpine landscape of Lake Tahoe. Through its Beach Shack, members gain exclusive access to one of the country’s most iconic lakes, complete with a sandy shoreline, expansive lawn, and curated family-friendly programming.

The experience is structured yet relaxed. Valet service, chaise lounges with towel service, and on-site dining create a seamless day at the lake, while kayaks, paddleboards, and a 35-foot yacht available for rent introduce a recreational element that feels considered rather than incidental.

The community has continued to deepen this offering with the acquisition of the historic Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort, reinforcing lakefront access as a core part of the ownership experience. For a development already known for private ski access and a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, the Beach Shack completes a year-round lifestyle that moves effortlessly between mountain and water.

2. Costa Palmas

Resort-style pool and open-air dining framed by palm trees and coastal views
The Beach & Yacht Club at Costa Palmas blends resort-style pool living with beachfront dining along the Sea of CortezCosta Palmas

Baja East Cape, Mexico

At Costa Palmas, the Beach & Yacht Club serves as the social anchor of a 1,500-acre residential and resort community along the Sea of Cortez. Set across two miles of swimmable beachfront, the club brings together dining, recreation, and marina access in a way that feels both expansive and intentional.

The design leans into flexibility. Residents move between a resort-style pool, beachside dining, and a full-service marina that opens the door to boating, fishing, and water sports. A dedicated kids’ club and family-oriented programming ensure that the experience extends across generations.

More recently, the addition of Delphine Day Club, inspired by European coastal destinations, introduces a more energetic layer to the offering, with culinary direction by Chef Ludo Lefebvre. It signals how beach clubs within residential communities are evolving, balancing quiet luxury with moments of social energy.

3. Litibú Bay Club

Beachfront pool with lounge chairs, palm trees, and open-air dining terrace
The beachfront pool and dining terrace at Litibú Bay Club anchor daily life along Punta de Mita’s coastlineLitibú Bay Club

Punta de Mita, Mexico

At Litibú Bay Club, the beach club is positioned as the centerpiece of daily life. Overlooking Litibú Beach’s surf break, the space blends wellness, recreation, and dining into a single waterfront setting.

The design emphasizes fluid movement between indoor and outdoor spaces. An infinity-edge pool and spa sit alongside a members’ lounge, while water sports facilities and a practice green introduce a more active dimension to the experience.

Culinary offerings are rooted in local sourcing, with a signature restaurant and pool bar highlighting freshly caught seafood and seasonal ingredients. As part of a 21-acre private club community with 171 residences, the beach club plays a central role in shaping how residents interact with both the landscape and each other.

Modern beach club and residences at Costa Palmas overlooking tranquil waterfront at sunset
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4. Nauka

Infinity pool and beachfront cabanas overlooking Riviera Nayarit coastline
The Nauka Beach Club anchors Riviera Nayarit living with a 197-foot infinity pool and oceanfront designNauka

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

At Nauka, the beach club is conceived as the social heart of a 920-acre private community defined by its varied terrain, including jungle, cliffs, estuary, and coastline. The Nauka Beach Club reflects this setting through a design that prioritizes openness and connection to the surrounding environment.

A 197-foot infinity pool stretches toward the horizon, anchoring a space that includes oceanside cabanas, firepits, and a series of culinary concepts ranging from a sushi bar to a wood-fired pizza oven and a dedicated tequila room.

The experience is intentionally unhurried. It invites residents to move between dining, relaxation, and conversation without a rigid structure, reinforcing the idea that luxury today is often defined by pace rather than spectacle.

5. Punta Mita

Beach club umbrellas and lounge areas set along Punta Mita’s oceanfront coastline
Punta Mita’s private beach clubs create a network of coastal experiences along Riviera NayaritPunta Mita

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Punta Mita expands the beach club concept by offering not one, but five distinct private beach clubs, each with its own identity and atmosphere.

Rather than concentrating activity in a single location, the destination creates a network of experiences that allows residents to choose their setting depending on the moment. Each club brings its own culinary approach, design language, and recreational focus, turning the coastline into a series of curated environments.

This model reflects a broader trend within luxury developments. Variety is becoming just as important as exclusivity, giving homeowners the ability to shape their experience without leaving the community.

6. Legacy Club Cabo San Lucas

Poolside bar and lounge seating at Legacy Club Cabo San Lucas overlooking Diamante grounds
The Legacy Club Beach Club at Diamante blends relaxed poolside living with oceanfront community amenitiesLegacy Club Beach Club

Diamante Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Within the oceanfront community of Diamante, the Legacy Club Beach Club offers a more intimate interpretation of the concept. Designed exclusively for residents, it balances leisure with light activity along 1.5 miles of Pacific coastline.

The setting includes shaded cabanas, a freshwater pool, and casual dining options such as wood-fired pizza and fresh juices. Recreational elements, including beach volleyball and bocce, add a social layer, while a dedicated play area ensures accessibility for families.

The club also connects to a broader network of amenities within Diamante, including multiple golf courses designed by Tiger Woods and Davis Love III. Together, these elements create a lifestyle that extends well beyond the shoreline.

What Private Beach Clubs Signal for the Future of Luxury Living

The rise of private beach clubs reflects a larger shift in luxury real estate development. Buyers are increasingly drawn to communities that offer a sense of place, not just a place to live.

These clubs function as more than amenities. They act as gathering points, lifestyle drivers, and long-term value enhancers. By integrating hospitality-level service, curated programming, and exclusive access to natural settings, developers are creating environments that feel complete from day one.

For today’s buyer, that completeness matters. It turns ownership into an experience that extends beyond the home itself, shaping how time is spent, how connections are formed, and how a community ultimately defines itself.
Modern beach club and residences at Costa Palmas overlooking tranquil waterfront at sunset
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