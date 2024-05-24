Miami Nights: Inside The City’s Most Iconic Clubs

When discussing Miami's club scene, it’s impossible to overlook Club Space. This iconic venue is a rite of passage for anyone looking to dive into Miami's vibrant nightlife. Known for its marathon raves and sets that extend from nighttime into the morning, Club Space offers a transcendent experience for electronic music lovers. The club’s renowned Terrace, featuring a clear ceiling, allows guests to watch the sunrise as they sway on the dance floor. Expect hypnotic beats spun by world-class DJs like Carl Cox, Maceo Plex, John Summit, and more. With mimosas served in the morning, prepare to be on your feet all night long, fully immersed in an unique, all-encompassing sensory journey.

Although Club Space will be closed this summer due to renovations, stay updated via their Instagram account. They have innovative solutions to ensure the continuation of Club Space's culture by hosting Factory Town pop-ups and events throughout the summer.