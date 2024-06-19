Miami Design District: Exploring the New Gems & Recent Openings

Luxury Padel Experience

Introducing Reserve Padel Miami Design District, the epitome of luxury padel experiences. Founded by Wayne Boich, Reserve sets a new standard for refined athleticism, wellness, and finesse.

Exclusive Members-Only Outpost

Reserve Padel’s MDD location marks the brand’s first members-only padel club. It features three glass-enclosed padel courts and a pro shop stocked with premium padel gear and Reserve-branded apparel. This exclusive outpost offers top-tier amenities, setting a new benchmark for luxury sports clubs. For membership inquiries, email: designdistrict@reservepadel.com