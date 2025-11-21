A Season for the Extraordinary: A Curated Quintet of Eternal Gifts

For the connoisseur who values history as much as artistry, Yafa Signed Jewels offers a world where legacy and luxury become indistinguishable. Since 1985, the Palm Beach–based house has been a quiet destination for collectors, curators, and romantics in search of pieces that carry both beauty and story, signed jewels from Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and other storied maisons.

What distinguishes Yafa is not only its collection of investment-grade pieces from the 1930s through the 1980s, but the way each jewel is sourced, authenticated, and presented. During our conversation last year, Principal Tyler Moradof shared that gifting signed jewelry is less about the transaction and more about the meaning behind the piece, the story it continues, the sentiment it carries, and the way it becomes part of someone’s life. It’s a philosophy woven quietly through every curation decision they make.

For this Holiday Luxe Edit, Yafa has hand-selected four extraordinary creations, each chosen for its craftsmanship, rarity, and emotional resonance: