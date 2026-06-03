Beyond the Tie: Thoughtful Father’s Day Gifts for Modern Dads

For any father figure on your list who loves the outdoors, the PackLite Titan 2-in-1 Power Lantern from LuminAid is a solar-powered gadget that also doubles as a phone charger, making it an essential for camping, travel and emergencies. Lightweight and ultra-packable, it collapses flat when not in use and inflates in seconds—just twist to open. That design feature is based on 10 years of user feedback and technological innovation, so that owners can easily open and close the gadget by hand. Once expanded, it delivers a bright, reliable glow with up to 100 hours of light on a single charge, powered entirely by the sun—no batteries required. The PackLite Titan 2-in-1 Power Lantern is also LuminAid’s first product to feature an integrated Red Light Mode for night vision. Built for both adventure and peace of mind, it’s waterproof, durable and designed to perform in unpredictable conditions. Whether you’re off-grid, dealing with a power outage or packing a go-bag, the Titan ensures you’re never left in the dark. Even more, your phone stays powered when it matters most. It’s the kind of gear you don’t think about until you really need it, and then you’re glad you have it.