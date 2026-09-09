Inside Gioia Italy's Modern Approach to Traditional Italian Cooking

“Our vision comes from extensive knowledge of the restaurant industry, developed through years of professional courses and experience, as well as through the creation of the Accademia in Miami. Everyone is welcome. We do not have an overly defined target audience, from younger and older couples to groups of friends and families celebrating anniversaries or special occasions, as well as weddings,” Stamerra says. “What distinguishes us is a warm welcome and genuine hospitality, the best gluten-free food you can find in the area, and the fact that all our products are Made in Italy. Gluten-free is an aspect that we would like to make more visible. We have a dedicated gluten-free station, which is something very difficult to find elsewhere, as well as a cocktail bar and the opportunity to watch sporting events at Gioia Italy.”