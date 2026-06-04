Olive & Sea Fort Lauderdale: A Scratch-Made Mediterranean Escape

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WG: What sets Olive & Sea apart is that we pair an elevated waterfront atmosphere with a culinary program that is deeply rooted in craftsmanship and bold Mediterranean flavor. Many waterfront restaurants lean heavily on the view, but we focus just as much on what’s happening in the kitchen. From our house-made falafel and spreads to freshly prepared sauces and layered spice blends, the menu is designed to feel vibrant, intentional, and full of character.

We also embrace globally inspired Mediterranean flavors through spices like za’atar, harissa, Aleppo pepper, Urfa pepper, and shawarma seasoning, which bring warmth and complexity to the menu without overpowering the ingredients themselves. Combined with attentive service, marina views, and a lively atmosphere, the experience feels both transportive and distinctly Fort Lauderdale.