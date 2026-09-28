Bespoke Interiors Gain Ground as a Luxury Real Estate Differentiator

A: Making each item to-order means that we have the best possible quality control. We can avoid errors from mass-producing machines. We can feel if a button is loose or see if a pattern isn't centered. Our goal is to make heirloom quality decor that can stand the test of time. Customers are happier and designers can be confident in the products they promote. This set-up also gives our factory a wide range of custom capabilities. Designers can offer their customers bespoke options that they can't find anywhere else, customers know they have something unique and made exactly to their tastes. Another advantage is that customers know exactly what is going into their products. We can tell you fabric content, if a textile has been treated with any dyes or chemicals, even where our down feathers come from. You don’t get that level of detail from fast furnishings.