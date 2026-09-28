Bespoke Interiors Gain Ground as a Luxury Real Estate Differentiator

At a Glance
Made in Chicago: Family-owned Eastern Accents has designed and produced made-to-order luxury bedding, décor and upholstered furnishings under one Chicago roof for more than 35 years.
Customization as differentiation: Made-to-order production provides designers with bespoke options while giving customers furnishings created specifically to their tastes.
Design that helps buyers visualize: Thoughtfully curated interiors can help prospective buyers envision a property as a finished home rather than simply an empty space.
Luxury residential real estate has become increasingly sophisticated about personalization. Buyers may compare cabinetry, stone, appliances and architectural finishes in exacting detail, yet the character of a finished home often depends on elements that never appear on a specification sheet. Bedding, drapery, upholstered furniture and decorative pillows can quickly change how a room feels. For developers, designers and homeowners preparing to sell, those finishing decisions can help turn square footage into a distinctive, ready-to-inhabit space.
Eastern Accents occupies an interesting position within that conversation. Founded by a husband-and-wife team in 1989, the family-run Chicago company has spent more than 35 years creating American-made luxury bedding and home décor. Its collections span bedding, decorative pillows, window treatments, fine linens and benchmade upholstered furniture. Design, manufacturing and customer service remain under one Chicago roof, while products are made to order. That structure gives the company direct quality control and custom capabilities relevant to residential projects where differentiation increasingly lives in the details.
For real estate, bespoke soft goods offer a different kind of upgrade. They can help designers tailor a residence to its architecture and lifestyle, give developers another way to distinguish model homes and hospitality-inspired properties, and help sellers present complete environments rather than empty dimensions. Eastern Accents also offers an online custom workroom and monogram workshop for select custom décor, with a team supporting more complex projects and COM capabilities.
A curated home that is a well-designed space shows people what they can have.
Eastern Accents
Its range of product lines reinforce that flexibility. de' Medici Fine Linens draws inspiration from luxury Italian textiles, while licensed designer partnerships include Thom Filicia, Barclay Butera, Alexa Hampton and Celerie Kemble. Studio 773 explores more whimsical pieces, Niche emphasizes contemporary simplicity, and Mashups combines elements from existing collections into new compositions. The range gives designers and homeowners options for very different properties and aesthetics.
That combination of customization, craftsmanship and control takes on added significance when viewed through a real estate lens. The details that make a residence feel personal can also influence how successfully it presents to someone seeing it for the first time. For developers, designers and homeowners alike, the question becomes how bespoke interiors can help distinguish a property, create a stronger sense of place and allow prospective buyers to envision themselves living there.
Our goal is to make heirloom quality decor that can stand the test of time.
Eastern Accents
In an exclusive conversation, Eastern Accents offers its perspective on the role craftsmanship, layered design and made-to-order furnishings can play in shaping both the experience and market presentation of a home.
MK: Eastern Accents has remained family-owned while many luxury home brands have shifted production overseas. How has keeping your design, manufacturing and customer service under one Chicago roof influenced both product quality and the overall customer experience?
A: We have always been a family business and have kept all our departments under one Chicago roof. Our design and production team can work together to develop products, meaning we can tweak each product to find the best results: what type of stitching is the strongest, how paint reacts on specific fabrics, what textures feel right together. Our product is all made-to-order, which gives us the best possible quality control. We can catch any issues when everything passes through human hands. In-house customer service means that our agents are more knowledgeable and can be involved in all areas of our business.
MK: Your products are made to order rather than mass produced. What advantages does that approach provide for designers and homeowners, and why is craftsmanship becoming even more valuable in an era of fast furnishings and disposable décor?
A: Making each item to-order means that we have the best possible quality control. We can avoid errors from mass-producing machines. We can feel if a button is loose or see if a pattern isn't centered. Our goal is to make heirloom quality decor that can stand the test of time. Customers are happier and designers can be confident in the products they promote. This set-up also gives our factory a wide range of custom capabilities. Designers can offer their customers bespoke options that they can't find anywhere else, customers know they have something unique and made exactly to their tastes. Another advantage is that customers know exactly what is going into their products. We can tell you fabric content, if a textile has been treated with any dyes or chemicals, even where our down feathers come from. You don’t get that level of detail from fast furnishings.
MK: Buyers often form an emotional impression of a home within moments of walking through the front door. How much can thoughtfully designed bedrooms and luxury textiles influence that first impression, even if buyers don't consciously recognize what's driving it?
A: Layers. We design deep, with many layers of pillows on a bed. We layer texture, color and pattern so that the room is inviting and has depth. In a bedroom, the most fabric yardage is used on the bed, so it is the textiles and the statements they make that drive the feel and mood of the room. A busy print in primary colors is a very different vibe to seaglass/spa blues. Also, the bedroom is where you often spend the most time, where you recharge and relax, where you get ready each day and where you close each day. It's a very important room in your home.
MK: Many homeowners invest heavily in kitchens and bathrooms before selling, but bedrooms are frequently overlooked. Why do you believe creating a sophisticated, hotel-inspired primary suite can transform buyers' perceptions of an entire home?
A: See above about spending the most time in your bedroom.
MK: While no design element can guarantee a higher sale price, how can professionally curated interiors and luxury bedding help position a home to command stronger buyer interest, potentially reduce time on the market and create greater resale opportunities?
A: Building companies have model homes for a reason. Most people cannot visualize their home finished, decorated, and ready to live in. The model sells the other units in the subdivision. The nicer the model looks the faster the homes sell. A curated home that is a well-designed space shows people what they can have. Seeing and walking through it is the best selling point.
That last observation connects Eastern Accents most directly to real estate. A model home helps a buyer imagine how a residence will live once furnished. The same principle applies to resale. A thoughtfully composed primary suite, layered with texture, color and pattern, can communicate comfort and intention before a buyer starts analyzing individual pieces.
We layer texture, color and pattern so that the room is inviting and has depth.
Eastern Accents
For developers and design professionals, made-to-order production adds another consideration. A luxury property intended to feel differentiated benefits from interiors that are difficult to replicate. Eastern Accents' custom bedding, pillows, upholstered furniture and drapery create opportunities to develop rooms around a specific residence, client or aesthetic, while its Chicago manufacturing model gives the company close control over materials, construction and production.
For homeowners, the resale implication is practical. Preparation does not always require another structural renovation. A bedroom that feels finished, comfortable and visually coherent can help a prospective buyer understand the life a home offers. Eastern Accents makes a persuasive case for customization as a real estate differentiator because the most compelling homes rarely feel interchangeable.
Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.
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