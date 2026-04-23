The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions Collaborates With Artist Luca Gnizio in a United Vision of Art, Sustainability, and Social Purpose

From 7 May – 31 July, elegant contemporary art hotel The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions will welcome an exhibition by Italian artist Luca Gnizio, renowned for a creative philosophy that embodies environmental and social responsibility. The exclusive collaboration will see three striking pieces made from post-consumer recycled materials installed in the hotel’s communal spaces, complementing The First Arte’s permanent collection of over 200 artworks and reflecting its founding concept as a living gallery blending art, luxury hospitality and culinary excellence.
A sophisticated 26-room urban sanctuary that marries the Eternal City’s enduring legacy of creativity with impeccable service and exquisite cuisine, The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions’ existing exhibits encompass smaller pieces throughout its guestrooms and suites, inviting moments of private contemplation, as well as large-scale contemporary sculptures in its shared spaces. Opening on 7 May with an intimate vernissage attended by Gnizio himself, the new collaboration will deepen guests’ creative journey, encouraging them to engage with the pieces in the unique context of their hotel setting.
More than just aesthetic objects, Gnizio’s works are narratives on transformation, giving waste products cultural value – symbolising the relationship between humanity, industry and nature through his experimental vision and innovative processes. Originating from the idea that objects can tell the stories of the materials they are made from and the people who use them, ForCloud uses matter from the sea and everyday life, including metal, fabric and recovered fishing nets, to raise awareness about the damaging effects of marine pollution.
ForDesert is a sculptural chaise longue that calls attention to the progressive desertification of the planet and increasing water scarcity. Gnizio weaves waste fabric produced during tyre manufacturing into delicate, fluid shapes that represent the movement of sand dunes in the wind, creating a poetic piece that decries the depletion of the Earth’s resources.
FORSOULDROP merges traditional glassmaking with Gnizio’s own patented material, FORSOUL – the world’s first crystal incorporating recycled carbon fibre turned into fabric, now on permanent display in the prestigious Murano Glass Museum. The FORSOULDROP series represents the artistic expression of this innovation, with sculptural vases that fuse the lightness of crystal with the strength of recycled carbon fibre. Each is one-of-a-kind and unrepeatable, due to the fusion process in which the fibre moves freely within the glass to generate different forms.
“I’m very excited about my upcoming collaboration with The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions. The hotel’s vision aligns with my own aims, and I always appreciate working with brands that understand the value of art. I hope that my works can reach as many people as possible, allowing us to tell a shared story about the importance of working together to elevate social and environmental causes, leaving a lasting impression that is positive and tangible.”
Luca Gnizio, Ecosocial Artist Behind The First Arte Rome Exhibition
Andrea Pierini, Cluster General Manager of The First Hotels by The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, commented: “Art has always been embedded in the identity of the hotel, brought to life through guest experiences and collaborations with local and international creatives. This project feels particularly meaningful for us, as Luca Gnizio’s work is strongly linked to sustainability and social inclusion – topics that are both inspiring and relevant in the world today.”
Comprising The First Arte and sister hotels The First Dolce and The First Musica, The First Rome by The Pavilions is a unique deconstructed resort concept in the heart of Italy’s historic and vibrant capital; a trio of boutique hotels that exemplify modern Roman luxury through crafted cultural, gastronomic and wellbeing experiences. Presenting elegant, contemporary design by Studio Marincola, each hotel is just steps away from some of Rome’s most renowned landmarks and high-end shopping streets.
The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts portfolio comprises a diverse and decorated collection of 13 award-winning hotels and resorts across Asia and Europe. The Pavilions Phuket, The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions and REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort, Bali were each awarded One Key in the MICHELIN Guide for Hotels 2025. The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions also secured its fourth consecutive ‘Best of the Best’ recognition in last year’s Tripadvisor® Travelers' Choice® awards, while The Pavilions Bali and The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions were rated among the top 10 per cent of Tripadvisor listings worldwide.
The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts’ Stay Longer, Enjoy More offers savings of 25 percent on summer stays of four nights or more at The First Rome by The Pavilions. Rates at The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions start from EUR 500++ (approx. GBP 436++) per room per night, including breakfast, based on two sharing a Prestige Room. Bookings are available until 30 June for stays from 1 July to 31 August. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit pavilionshotels.com.
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