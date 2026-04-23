The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions Collaborates With Artist Luca Gnizio in a United Vision of Art, Sustainability, and Social Purpose

“I’m very excited about my upcoming collaboration with The First Arte, Rome by The Pavilions. The hotel’s vision aligns with my own aims, and I always appreciate working with brands that understand the value of art. I hope that my works can reach as many people as possible, allowing us to tell a shared story about the importance of working together to elevate social and environmental causes, leaving a lasting impression that is positive and tangible.”

Luca Gnizio, Ecosocial Artist Behind The First Arte Rome Exhibition