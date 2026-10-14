Food and Drink

The Mexican x Pangea Brings Michelin-Starred Monterrey Cooking to Brickell Key

A one-night collaboration with Chef Eduardo Morali paired inventive Mexican courses with Mexican wines, a lager and tequila at The Mexican's new Miami waterfront location
Restaurant dining room with wood tables, latticed walls and circular illuminated ceiling sculpture.
The Mexican's dining room on Brickell Key, with its sculptural ceiling and warm golden lighting.Courtesy of The Mexican Miami
4 min read

At a Glance

  • One-night tasting collaboration on September 1 at The Mexican Miami, 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100

  • Guest chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Monterrey

  • Second collaboration between the two restaurants, following a dinner at The Mexican's Dallas flagship

  • Standout courses: summer corn veloute, Wagyu "Carne Asada" and Pecan Horchata

  • Pairings spanned Mexican wines from Baja California, Queretaro and Coahuila, a Monopolio Clara lager and a closing tequila

On September 1, The Mexican Miami hosted Chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Monterrey, for a one-night tasting dinner at its recently opened waterfront location on Brickell Key. The menu ran from a chorizo-topped hummus through a frozen scallop course, a corn veloute, Wagyu carne asada and a pecan horchata dessert, with pairings drawn from Mexican wine regions, a Mexican lager and a closing tequila. It was one of the most memorable dinners I have had in Miami.

The event was the second collaboration between the two restaurants, following an earlier dinner at The Mexican's Dallas flagship. This time Pangea's cooking came to Miami.

The room suited the occasion. White stone arches, sculptural hanging elements, warm golden light and upholstered booths make a polished setting that still feels relaxed.

An Unexpected Opening

Glass-walled restaurant lounge with navy wicker chairs, set tables and view of bay and skyline
The patio lounge at The Mexican overlooks the water and the Brickell skyline.Courtesy of The Mexican Miami

Before the tasting menu began, we were served hummus topped with finely crumbled chorizo, tomatoes, radishes and fresh herbs, with warm corn and flour tortillas alongside.

It was fantastic. The chorizo had the hearty texture of ground beef with a deeper, more gently spiced flavor, and against the creamy hummus and the crunch of the vegetables it set the evening's playful tone.

A Scallop Served on Ice

The Scallop "Raspado" opened the menu proper: scallop with tomatillo, green apple and kaffir lime. The temperature caught me off guard. The scallop sat beneath a lightly frozen, savory version of Mexican shaved ice, and for a moment I was not sure how to eat it.

Then my palate adjusted. The kaffir lime came forward and gave the sweet scallop, tart tomatillo and green apple a bright, citrus finish. What began as a surprise became clever, refreshing and delicious.

The Course I Wanted More Of

A long dark bar with leather stools under a curved slatted wood ceiling and white stone wall.
The inside bar at The Mexican, beneath a rippled wood ceiling.Courtesy of The Mexican Miami

The summer corn veloute was poured tableside around a crisp crouton topped with foie gras cremeux and toasted chiles. The soup on its own was silky, naturally sweet and full of fresh corn. My first reaction was that I wanted more of it.

Eaten with the crouton and foie gras, the course went further. The foie gras added richness, and the crouton added the texture the creamy soup needed. It was one of the clear highlights of the night.

A piloncillo-glazed sweet potato followed, with escamoles, macadamia and white mole. Its pairing, a Monopolio Clara Mexican lager, was light and crisp, a smart change of pace between the white wines and the structured red to come.

Wagyu Worthy of the Wine

The main course was Wagyu "Carne Asada" with a barbacoa-stuffed onion, smoked potato and a dark, charred chilhuacle adobo. The beef was tender and cooked a precise medium-rare, and the smoky depth of the adobo turned a familiar preparation into something polished.

The pairing was Guidova 30 from Valle de Parras, Coahuila, a blend of Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Cabernet Sauvignon. It had the structure to stand up to the Wagyu without overpowering the beef, and it was the strongest pairing of the evening.

A Refined Finish

A bar with blue velvet stools and a large circular brass chandelier against a white stone wall.
The patio bar, crowned by a brass chandelier.Courtesy of The Mexican Miami

Dessert was the Pecan Horchata: citrus-poached pear, amaranth, vanilla espuma and pecan-cinnamon sherbet. The pear brought freshness, the espuma brought lightness, and the pecan and cinnamon carried the comfort of horchata without tipping into sweetness. A small petit four closed the meal.

Across the evening, the beverage program traced contemporary Mexican winemaking from Baja California and Queretaro to Coahuila, alongside the lager and a final tequila pairing.

What the Dinner Says About The Mexican in Miami

Overhead view of several plated dishes on white ceramics arranged on a marble surface.
Dishes from Pangea, the Michelin-starred Monterrey restaurant of guest chef Eduardo Morali.Courtesy of Pangea

The collaboration worked because it did more than place refined Mexican dishes in a handsome room. It introduced surprise, rewarded attention and showed how Mexican ingredients can be handled with both imagination and precision.

The Scallop "Raspado" challenged my expectations. The corn veloute left me wanting another bowl. The Wagyu delivered tenderness and depth, and the Pecan Horchata ended the night on the right note.

For Miami diners, the evening previewed what The Mexican can bring to Brickell Key: ambitious culinary programming in polished surroundings. The Mexican Miami is at 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, Florida.

The RESIDENT™ Stars

4.7 RESIDENT™ Stars. Highly Recommended.

RESIDENT was hosted by The Mexican for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer's own.

RESIDENT was hosted by The Mexican Miami and Carma Connected. Opinions are the writer's own.

RESIDENT Stars 4.7/5 for The Mexican x Pangea: the best dishes, surprise, pairing and atmosphere
The RESIDENT™ Scorecard: The Mexican x Pangea, 4.7 RESIDENT™ StarsRESIDENT
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