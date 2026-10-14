The Mexican x Pangea Brings Michelin-Starred Monterrey Cooking to Brickell Key

On September 1, The Mexican Miami hosted Chef Eduardo Morali of Pangea, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Monterrey, for a one-night tasting dinner at its recently opened waterfront location on Brickell Key. The menu ran from a chorizo-topped hummus through a frozen scallop course, a corn veloute, Wagyu carne asada and a pecan horchata dessert, with pairings drawn from Mexican wine regions, a Mexican lager and a closing tequila. It was one of the most memorable dinners I have had in Miami.