Henri, Henrietta Experimental, 14-15 Henrietta Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8QH. A French bistro from chef Jackson Boxer and the Experimental Group, with a bar just inside the doors.
RESIDENT™ Stars: 4.85 out of 5
Order the grilled snails with veal rice and the sticky toffee madeleines.
Best for: Parisian character in London, and dinner before a show.
Henri is the restaurant at Henrietta Experimental, the Experimental Group's hotel at 14-15 Henrietta Street in Covent Garden, where chef Jackson Boxer runs a Parisian bistro told through a British lens. The verdict, in one line: traditional French cooking that never turns boring, in a room where you never have to raise your voice.
Henri feels like a Parisian bistro set down in the middle of London, as atmospheric as it is unimposing. You walk in through a chic, busy bar and see the dining room beyond it glowing in candlelight, with waiters moving between marble tables and the light catching dark wood panelling and mirrors. Red booths and white tablecloths finish the look.
Designer Dorothée Meilichzon refurbished the room with Art Nouveau brasserie accents set against elements of the traditional British pub. Its botanical motifs are a tribute to the historic Covent Garden fruit and vegetable market outside the door.
The atmosphere is lively and subdued at the same time. Nothing around you is completely quiet, yet you can hear your companion without raising your voice.
Two things work against it. The tables along the booths sit close together, so moving through the room takes some care. And the board listing some of the menu options is easy to miss in the low light unless you are seated right in front of it.
Henri's cooking is a flavourful take on French classics. It leans traditional, especially next to London's many contemporary menus, yet every dish we tried had richness and a little oh la la.
The potato croquettes with cod's roe orange buttons were creamy and melted in the mouth. The French croque played like a classic onion soup in a starter-sized format, which left room for what came next. A pumpkin dish, perfectly in season, came stewed to the right texture with grilled corn for crunch and sweetness. The fried pied de cochon belongs on the must-order list, and the gnocchi and sautéed green beans held up too.
The dish to remember Henri for is the grilled snails with veal rice. Snails are easy to overcook, and too many versions end in dry pieces pried from their shells. Henri skips the shell entirely. The snails come grilled on a skewer and smothered in garlic butter, laid over a bowl of dark, sticky veal rice that keeps a little bite in every grain. The rice carries the flavour, and nothing needs extracting.
For anyone still wary of snails, the steak frites is the most old-school French dish on the menu. The bavette arrived pink and charred at the edges, tender without excess fat, with a green sauce that complemented it without taking over. Even so, the basket of thin, golden duck-fat fries kept pulling attention away from the steak.
Dessert felt impossible until it arrived. The sticky toffee madeleines were the best of it, warm and soaked in toffee glaze with a gingerbread-like depth, served with vanilla ice cream and crumble. The chocolate mousse was silky and rich, exactly the decadence that is hard to refuse after several courses.
The wine list is short but covers enough by the glass and the bottle, including good French bottles and natural wines. The cocktails are the stronger card, with originals and takes on classics, alcoholic and not.
A French 75 as an aperitif was light and sparkling and grew more refined as it went. The non-alcoholic Beauvillers, lime and elderflower under a generous cap of egg-white foam with a cucumber garnish, drank with the layers of a full cocktail. With dessert, the Nina paired citrusy yuzu with the sweetness of amaro.
The bar also serves Fries on the Prize, a snack pack of duck-fat fries with homemade mayo, 15g of N25 caviar and a chilled martini, every day from noon to close.
Our waiter knew the menu, steered us toward the strongest dishes and the right pairings, and walked us through the ingredients. He checked in often, usually with a joke, and kept drinks coming without interrupting the evening. No table looked unattended at any point.
Recommend Henri to anyone looking for a bit of Parisian character in London. Order the grilled snails and the madeleines, and book the pre-theatre set menu if a show follows.
Yes. It rates 4.85 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars, for traditional French cooking with real flavour and service that keeps the evening moving.
The grilled snails with veal rice, the highlight of our dinner, and the steak frites with duck-fat fries. Finish with the sticky toffee madeleines, and start with a French 75 at the bar. Still on our list for next time: the truffle and Tunworth cordon bleu, and the seaweed canelé with trout roe.
Henri is on the ground floor of Henrietta Experimental, 14-15 Henrietta Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8QH. It is a French bistro from chef Jackson Boxer and the Experimental Group, with a bar just inside the doors.
Every day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Yes. The pre-theatre set menu runs two or three courses, the steak frites included, and is paced to get you to your seats on time.
Brandon Travin is Director of Sales and Partnerships at RESIDENT. He writes about luxury travel, cutting-edge trends in the luxury market and the business side of luxury.
This review is based on a complimentary hosted dinner at Henri, Henrietta Experimental, London. The rating and opinions are the author's own.
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