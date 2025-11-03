Resident Holiday Luxe Edit 2025: The Season Begins
A Season of Meaningful Luxury
The holiday season arrives quietly but beautifully, lights flicker, the city hums, and calendars fill with anticipation. At Resident, this moment inspires reflection on what luxury truly means today: time, connection, and the joy of living with purpose.
The Resident Holiday Luxe Edit brings that meaning to life. Each story celebrates the artistry of craftsmanship, the comfort of good design, and the delight of experiences worth sharing. It’s a living collection — one that evolves each week with new features, editor picks, and curated guides designed to inspire the way we celebrate.
Curated for Celebration
The Holiday Luxe Edit 2025 unfolds as a continuous editorial journey.
Every week introduces new ideas for gifting, travel, entertaining, and reflection — blending modern sophistication with seasonal warmth.
Holiday features include:
Entertaining in Style — elegant table settings, conversation-worthy spirits, and design-forward hosting inspiration.
Luxury That Lasts — gift ideas that balance beauty, function, and sustainability.
Artful Escapes — where to travel when you crave both rest and refinement.
Each article connects here, forming an ever-expanding library of inspiration that celebrates the season through the lens of meaningful luxury.
From Gifts to Getaways
Luxury this season takes many forms: the quiet ritual of wrapping a gift, the sparkle of a dinner table set with care, the rare escape that restores your spirit before the new year.
From holiday party fashion to loungewear; From fine dining to entertaining essentials and curated travel experiences, each story reveals the elegance of preparation and presence.
We explore the homes, wardrobes, and journeys that define the modern luxury lifestyle — grounded in comfort, enriched by artistry, and alive with possibility.
Inside the Edit: Style, Home & Travel Highlights
Across Resident.com, the Holiday Luxe Edit comes to life through features and curated spotlights.
Fashion & Accessories – Winter elegance meets adventure with Louis Vuitton’s Alpine Ski Capsule and timeless Cartier Watches.
Design & Entertaining – From sculptural tableware to collectible barware, our Entertaining in Style features showcase how design elevates every gathering.
Beauty & Wellness – Discover the science of serenity through clean skincare, spa rituals, and longevity-inspired living.
Travel & Experience – Our editors uncover destinations that blend celebration with reflection — from Aspen chalets to Caribbean hideaways.
Each week, new features join this living collection — giving readers a reason to return, explore, and rediscover the joy of meaningful celebration.
The Spirit of Giving Back
The most beautiful luxury is generosity.
This season, Resident celebrates brands and artisans who create with conscience — from Sarah Citron Wine’s philanthropic vintages to designer collections supporting global aid.
Our Gifts That Give Back features showcase how purpose and beauty can coexist. Every purchase becomes a story, every gesture a reminder that luxury gains value when it gives something in return.
Looking Ahead
As the season unfolds, the Holiday Luxe Edit leads into our coverage of Art Basel Miami Beach, where creativity, craftsmanship, and culture converge.
Expect on-the-ground highlights from galleries, private dinners, and exhibitions shaping the global luxury conversation.
From there, the journey continues into our Ultimate Luxe Gift Guide, Holiday at Home, and New Year, New You editions — closing the year with reflection, renewal, and the art of living well.
Explore & Subscribe
