Inside the Purpose-Driven World of Bricoleur Vineyards

In Sonoma’s Russian River Valley, where the air smells faintly of earth and wild herbs, and sunlight glints off rows of vines stretching toward the horizon, Bricoleur Vineyards has quietly become one of wine country’s most inspiring stories.

Since opening its doors, Bricoleur has drawn guests who come not only to taste but to belong. The estate is alive with color and warmth, from its regenerative gardens to its open-air tastings framed by rolling hills. At the center of it all is Sarah Citron, co-founder and newly appointed CEO, whose thoughtful approach to leadership blends design, storytelling, and sustainability into a vision for what the next chapter of Sonoma can be.