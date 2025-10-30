Inside the Purpose-Driven World of Bricoleur Vineyards
Bricoleur Vineyards Brings Heart to Sonoma Wine Country
In Sonoma’s Russian River Valley, where the air smells faintly of earth and wild herbs, and sunlight glints off rows of vines stretching toward the horizon, Bricoleur Vineyards has quietly become one of wine country’s most inspiring stories.
Since opening its doors, Bricoleur has drawn guests who come not only to taste but to belong. The estate is alive with color and warmth, from its regenerative gardens to its open-air tastings framed by rolling hills. At the center of it all is Sarah Citron, co-founder and newly appointed CEO, whose thoughtful approach to leadership blends design, storytelling, and sustainability into a vision for what the next chapter of Sonoma can be.
A Purpose Driven Vision at Bricoleur Vineyards
If you’ve sensed that wine country is becoming more about meaning than indulgence, Bricoleur Vineyards embodies that evolution. Today’s travelers and wine lovers aren’t just chasing beautiful bottles, they’re seeking experiences that connect them to the people, the place, and the purpose behind every pour. At Bricoleur, that connection runs deep. The winery’s philosophy has always centered on gathering, around a table, a story, or a shared moment, and under Sarah Citron’s leadership, that spirit has only grown stronger.
Through Sip With Purpose, Citron has turned her own experience with breast cancer into a platform for hope and advocacy, using the winery as a force for change. The initiative raises funds, fosters conversation, and reminds guests that wine can be both joyful and deeply meaningful. It’s an approach that reflects a wider movement in the industry, one where authenticity, compassion, and craftsmanship come together to create something far more lasting than what’s in the glass.
Sarah Citron on Leadership, Resilience, and the Future of Bricoleur Vineyards
I caught up with Sarah Citron to talk about the philosophy behind Bricoleur, how her personal journey has shaped the winery’s purpose, and what it means to lead with authenticity, sustainability, and heart in Sonoma’s evolving wine landscape.
Bricoleur has always emphasized connection and shared experiences at the heart of its mission. How has that philosophy guided your growth as both a leader and a family-run winery over the years?
Looking back on what our family has built over the past eight years is incredibly humbling. From the very beginning, our belief that wine is about connection and shared experiences has guided every decision we’ve made, whether it’s the way we welcome guests, support our team, or give back to our community.
I’ve grown alongside Bricoleur, first as VP of Marketing, then COO, and now CEO and through each chapter, my family has been right there with me, shaping not only the business but the heart behind it.
When I walk around the property and see guests laughing over a glass of wine, celebrating milestones, I’m reminded of why we do this.
“For us, it’s never been just about making great wine - it’s about creating a place where people feel connected, inspired, and part of something bigger than a bottle.”
Sarah Citron
Bricoleur’s name means “one who builds something with no clear plan, adding bits here and there.” How does that philosophy reflect both your personal journey and the spirit of the winery itself?
My journey has been anything but linear - full of twists, challenges, and moments where the path wasn’t always clear. With the support of family and friends, I learned to build as I went: piecing things together step by step, trusting the process, and embracing what came next.
That’s exactly the spirit of Bricoleur Vineyards. When we bought the estate in 2015, it was a retired horse farm with little more than an old sheep barn. We didn’t begin with a polished master plan, just a shared vision and the willingness to create something beautiful from what was right in front of us.
Before founding Bricoleur, you worked in fashion and digital commerce, worlds defined by aesthetics and storytelling. How has that design, and lifestyle background shaped your approach to hospitality?
At the winery, we think about hospitality, the way a fashion house thinks about its collection—from the way a table is set to the way a guest feels when they walk through the door. Storytelling is woven into all of it—our estate gardens, our farm-to-table pairings, even the labels on our bottles. We want every guest experience, whether on property, online, or at home with a bottle of wine, to feel intentional, beautiful, and connected to something larger.
How Sarah Citron Transformed Challenge into Purpose
In 2023, you were diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. How did you find the balance between focusing on your health and continuing to lead Bricoleur?
When I was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer at 32, I quickly learned that balance doesn’t mean doing it all—it means knowing when to lean on others. Some days I could focus fully on Bricoleur; other days, I had to focus on my health and let work step back. What made it possible was the strength of the team and community around me.
At Bricoleur, I’ve always believed in building a culture rooted in family and trust, and during that time, that culture carried me. It wasn’t about perfect balance, it was about grace, compromise, and remembering that leadership sometimes means stepping back so others can step forward.
Out of that experience came Sip With Purpose, which has already raised more than $100,000 for cancer research. Alongside that initiative, the Isla Rose Brut Rosé has become a symbol of strength, hope, and renewal. What message do you hope these efforts and your openness about your journey send to others facing cancer?
My hope is that anyone facing cancer can discover Bricoleur and feel seen, supported, and less alone. We want to send a clear message: you are not in this alone. There is a community that cares deeply, is showing up for you, and is committed to funding research, providing resources, and sharing hope for the future.
Having walked my own path with breast cancer, I know how isolating and overwhelming it can feel. But from that difficult season came something unexpectedly beautiful, a renewed purpose for Bricoleur. I want Bricoleur to stand as a symbol of strength, renewal, and hope. By being open about my journey, I hope to encourage others to share their stories, lean on their communities, and remember that none of us is truly alone in this fight.
You’ve shared that you’re now cancer-free. Congratulations! How has survivorship shaped the way you lead Bricoleur, and champion causes close to your heart?
Thank you! It’s a blessing to be cancer-free, but survivorship has taught me that the journey doesn’t end when treatment does. Survivorship is its own chapter, one that requires even more courage, care, and community than the battle itself.
That perspective has completely reshaped how I lead Bricoleur. During my treatment, I leaned deeply on our team and community, and they carried me through. Now, I feel an even stronger responsibility to ensure our staff feels that same love and support, and that our guests and members know they are part of something much larger than a winery.
It’s also why I’ve become so committed to Sip With Purpose. Thanks to groundbreaking cancer research, I am here today, and I want to use my story and this platform to encourage early testing, raise funds for continued research, and remind others they are not alone.
“Survivorship has given me a renewed sense of purpose—to lead with empathy, build community, and make Bricoleur a place of strength, connection, and hope.”
Sarah Citron
For anyone reading this during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, what’s one practical step you’d encourage, whether around early detection, advocacy, or supporting research?
One of the most vital steps I’d encourage is self-advocacy and supporting research. I had to fight to be heard, after finding a lump and telling doctors something felt “off,” I was dismissed as “too young” and told it was “probably nothing.” If I hadn’t kept pushing, I likely would have been diagnosed at Stage 4 and may not be here today to lead Bricoleur Vineyards or watch my daughter grow up.
It’s more important than ever to act because cancer is increasingly affecting younger people: in the U.S., cancer incidence among those under 50 has been rising in 14 out of 33 cancer types. Early detection saves lives, and when you support research, you help create hope and stronger outcomes for everyone facing this fight.
To learn more or get involved, visit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to support groundbreaking research, or the American Cancer Society for trusted information on early detection and prevention.
Building a Sustainable and Inclusive Future at Bricoleur Vineyards
As you step fully into the role of CEO, how are the values shaped by your personal journey reflected in Bricoleur’s broader mission, from sustainability and community initiatives to the culture you’re cultivating within the winery?
Stepping into the role of CEO, I carry with me the lessons of my personal journey—resilience, gratitude, and the power of community. Those values are deeply woven into Bricoleur’s mission. Our focus on sustainability reflects our responsibility to care for the land that sustains us.
Our community initiatives, from Sip With Purpose to local partnerships, are rooted in gratitude for the support I’ve received and the opportunity to give back. Within the winery, I’m committed to cultivating a culture that feels like family, where everyone feels valued, supported, and inspired. My experience has shown me that no one succeeds alone, and I want Bricoleur to embody that truth—a place where sustainability, community, and connection guide everything we do.
Bricoleur recently received the Slow Food USA Snail of Approval. A reflection of your dedication to sustainability and estate-driven hospitality. How does that philosophy influence your farm-to-table culinary program and the kinds of experiences you want guests to have?
Our culinary program is a real team effort. Executive Chef Todd Knoll, who spent nearly two decades shaping Sonoma’s farm-to-table movement, works closely with our Garden Manager, Michael de Paolo, to grow what we serve right here on the estate. From fresh vegetables and herbs to eggs and honey, we’re using what’s in season and what thrives naturally on our property—paired with local ingredients from partners we know and trust.
Every experience begins with the wine and builds from there, so every dish complements what’s in the glass. It’s all about giving guests a true taste of Sonoma.
You’ve spoken about creating a family-friendly, inclusive atmosphere, something that stands apart in an industry often viewed as exclusive. How are you reimagining what wine country looks and feels like for the next generation of visitors?
Bricoleur Vineyards is more than just a winery, it’s a lifestyle brand. And for many of us, lifestyle means family, kids, and connection. Being a mom myself, I wanted to create a space where families feel welcome - where parents don’t have to choose between a great food-and-wine experience and bringing their kids along.
We’ve made a real effort to reflect that, from our year-round children’s menu and seasonal “Family Style” dinners to kid-friendly events like our Holiday Market and cookie-decorating workshops.
“It’s about creating a place where everyone—whether they come with kids in tow, friends, or multiple generations together—feels welcome.”
Sarah Citron
The Next Chapter for Bricoleur Vineyards
Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next chapter, for yourself and for Bricoleur?
What excites me most right now is the strength of the team leading Bricoleur into its next chapter, especially being part of a women-led leadership team alongside our CFO, Frances Spangler. That’s still rare in this industry, and I’m proud of the perspective, creativity, and collaboration we bring to the table.
We’re also building partnerships. One I’m especially excited about is Après Bricoleur, our new winter collaboration with Pendleton. It’s a cozy, seasonal food-and-wine experience inspired by après-ski traditions hosted inside a beautifully styled greenhouse decked out in Pendleton’s iconic patterns.
I’m excited to keep building experiences that surprise people, bring them joy, and offer something a little different in wine country.
And on a personal note. After everything you’ve built and overcome, what continues to inspire you most each day?
My family, especially my daughter, Isla Rose, and the incredible team at Bricoleur inspire me every single day. From our winemaking team to our hospitality and marketing staff, everyone here is deeply passionate about what they do, and that energy motivates me to keep pushing forward.
Seeing our guests and members feel connected, cared for, and inspired fuels me even more to dream bigger, to create unique activations and partnerships, and to continually find ways to give back to the loyal community that has embraced Bricoleur.
Building a Lasting Legacy at Bricoleur Vineyards
Sarah Citron’s leadership at Bricoleur Vineyards is as innovative as it is deeply human. She’s built a brand that doesn’t just produce exceptional wines, it cultivates experiences rooted in empathy, craftsmanship, and connection. Through initiatives like Sip With Purpose and the winery’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, she’s proving that the future of wine country is about more than tradition; it’s about transformation.
Citron’s journey is a reminder that creativity and resilience can coexist beautifully, that from challenge comes clarity, and from care comes legacy. In her hands, Bricoleur isn’t just a winery. It’s a living reflection of what happens when we lead with intention, nurture community, and find beauty in building something that truly lasts.
