Frederick Anderson's FW2026 Collection Celebrates Strength and Elegance

Designer, Frederick Anderson, presented his FW2026 womenswear collection at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Nebula (135 West 41st Street)
Anderson's inspiration for the season came from the Blues and the great singer / songwriters such as Nina Simone and Amy Wineshouse, among others. Tony Award nominee, Amber Iman opened the fashion show with a rousing rendition of Simone's "Feeling Good."
Anderson presented 34 runway looks in a variety of fabrications, including his brand signature Chantilly lace, wool tweeds, tulle, chiffon and metallic laser-cut vegan leather.
“I wanted to write a story about finding strength in all the blackness.”
Frederick Anderson, Designer
Anderson continued, “We’re in a black time, and you can find an inner strength in that. Throughout the collection, there’s all these layers and different fabrications that layer on top. It’s all in the details and it’s all for the woman to enjoy. It isn’t for everyone.”
Amber Iman, Performer
Edward Tricomi, Hair
Michelle Webb, Make Up
Michael Nicolo for Grimoire, Skin Care
Anthony Jones, Casting
