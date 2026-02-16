Luxury News

Frederick Anderson's FW2026 Collection Celebrates Strength and Elegance

Model on the runway for Frederick Anderson's FW2026 collectionPhoto Credit: David Warren
Published on
Model on the runway for Frederick Anderson's FW2026 collectionPhoto Credit: David Warren

Designer, Frederick Anderson, presented his FW2026 womenswear collection at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at Nebula (135 West 41st Street)

Amber Iman opens the show with Nina Simone's "Feeling Good"
Amber Iman opens the show with Nina Simone's "Feeling Good"Photo Credit: David Warren

Anderson's inspiration for the season came from the Blues and the great singer / songwriters such as Nina Simone and Amy Wineshouse, among others. Tony Award nominee, Amber Iman opened the fashion show with a rousing rendition of Simone's "Feeling Good."

Model on the runway for Frederick Anderson's FW2026 collectionPhoto Credit: David Warren

Anderson presented 34 runway looks in a variety of fabrications, including his brand signature Chantilly lace, wool tweeds, tulle, chiffon and metallic laser-cut vegan leather.

Designer Frederick Anderson walks the runway
Designer Frederick Anderson walks the runwayPhoto Credit: David Warren

“I wanted to write a story about finding strength in all the blackness.”

Frederick Anderson, Designer

Model on the runway for Frederick Anderson's FW2026 collectionPhoto Credit: David Warren

Anderson continued, “We’re in a black time, and you can find an inner strength in that. Throughout the collection, there’s all these layers and different fabrications that layer on top. It’s all in the details and it’s all for the woman to enjoy. It isn’t for everyone.”

Collection Credits

Amber Iman, Performer

Edward Tricomi, Hair

Michelle Webb, Make Up

Michael Nicolo for Grimoire, Skin Care

Anthony Jones, Casting

