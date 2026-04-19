SWEAT440 Opens Its Next Miami Studio in Pinecrest

SWEAT440 opens its Pinecrest studio on May 9, 2026 at 13623 S Dixie Highway, Unit 145.
Franchise owners Sandra and Jimmy Kassis were originally members at SWEAT440 Doral.
Workouts run 40 minutes on a strength-focused format, with new classes starting every 10 minutes.
The opening continues the Miami-founded brand's expansion across South Florida.
SWEAT440 will open its newest Miami studio in Pinecrest on May 9, 2026, bringing the brand's 40-minute, strength-focused workout to 13623 S Dixie Highway, Unit 145. The location is led by husband-and-wife franchise owners Sandra and Jimmy Kassis, who first trained at the brand's Doral studio before signing on as owners.
The Kassis family story is becoming a familiar one for SWEAT440. As busy parents, they initially turned to the studio for its efficient format. They were drawn to the strength-first programming and the sense of community that shows up class after class. When the opportunity came to open a Pinecrest studio, they took it.
That trajectory, from loyal member to franchise owner, is part of how the brand is scaling. Owners who know the product as participants tend to protect the experience more carefully when they are running it.
Classes run 40 minutes and start every 10 minutes, a structure that gives members flexibility around school drop-offs, conference calls, and the other logistics of a full day. The workout centers on four stations, with strength work anchored by functional movement and conditioning. The brand's coaches cue through the circuit, keeping the pace consistent whether a member arrives at 6:30 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.
For Pinecrest, a neighborhood that tends to favor substance over novelty, the format fits. Members get in, work, and get on with the day.
SWEAT440 started in Miami, and its core South Florida footprint continues to grow in step with a fitness economy that has matured beyond boutique cycling and yoga studios. Pinecrest adds a southern anchor to the brand's presence, complementing existing Miami-area locations and giving the neighborhood another strength-focused option that is not a gym membership in the traditional sense.
Sandra and Jimmy Kassis will host a private preview class ahead of the public opening. Studio tours and member sign-ups are available now through SWEAT440.
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