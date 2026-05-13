Baker House 1650 and Hamptons Polo House Unite for a Summer of Polo, Hospitality, and East End Tradition

The Baker House 1650 and Hamptons Polo House have announced a formal partnership for summer 2026.
Baker House guests receive exclusive access to polo matches, private viewing, and VIP social events at Hamptons Polo House.
Hamptons Polo House members gain access to Baker House accommodations, private gatherings, and wellness offerings.
Signature collaboration events will include sunset receptions, intimate dinners, and match-day experiences throughout the season.
Two of the Hamptons' more deliberate luxury addresses have formalized what looks, in retrospect, like an obvious arrangement. The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton and Hamptons Polo House have announced an exclusive partnership for the 2026 summer season, combining the former's historic hospitality with the latter's standing as the East End's premier destination for equestrian culture and upscale gatherings.
The partnership operates in both directions. Guests booked at The Baker House will receive exclusive access to select polo matches, private viewing experiences, and signature social events hosted at Hamptons Polo House throughout the summer. Hamptons Polo House members, in turn, gain preferred access to accommodations and private gatherings at the Baker House property.
“This partnership represents a natural alignment of values. Both properties are dedicated to preserving the timeless charm of the Hamptons while offering memorable experiences to our guests.”
Antonella Bertello, CEO of The Baker House 1650
The Baker House 1650 sits within the historic Village of East Hampton, its Cotswold-inspired architecture dating to the 17th century. Over the decades, the property has built a reputation that balances old-world craftsmanship with attentive, personal hospitality. It is, by almost any measure, one of the Hamptons' genuine cultural fixtures.
Hamptons Polo House brings a complementary profile: the polo season defines a specific kind of summer social life on the East End, and Hamptons Polo House has positioned itself at the center of it. The pairing of a historic inn with an equestrian social club creates the kind of summer itinerary the Hamptons has always done well.
The collaboration will produce signature events throughout the season, including sunset receptions, VIP match-day packages, and intimate dinners focused on local culture, cuisine, and community. Specific dates and reservation details will be available through both properties.
"We are thrilled to partner with The Baker House," said Facundo Rawson, CEO of Hamptons Polo House. "Together, we are creating something truly special that captures the spirit of the Hamptons: sophisticated, social, and deeply rooted in tradition."
For summer 2026, the East End now has a new reason to book early. Visit bakerhouse1650.com and hamptonspolohouse.com for details.
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