Your Hamptons Summer Guide 2026

This Summer the atmosphere in the Hamptons is all about celebrations with America’s 250th Anniversary of independence and national events such as the US Open Golf Tournament this June. Whilst there are probably more than 250 ways to enjoy the Hamptons this summer season, here are among the most exclusive guest lists to be on, where you can go and where you can make the most difference helping to raise money for worthwhile causes, enjoy summer dinners and cocktails, see spectacular performances, and dance the night away…
Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Marina St Barth at its new Southampton location this Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026 between 3:00pm-6:00pm. Catch up with this season’s fashion essentials for your wardrobe at 54 Jobs Lane, Southampton.
Join The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton on Sunday, May 24th, 2026 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm and Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at their Sunset Aperitivo cocktail event. A staple of the Hotel’s weekly summer calendar and a chance to enjoy their exquisite gardens.
South Beach Group Hotels Alan and real-estate guru Diane Lieberman host the invitation-only Alan & Diane Lieberman Memorial Day Brunch to kick-off a summer of celebrations at their home in Water Mill, NY on Sunday, May 24th, 2026.
Art lovers will want to keep an eye on painter Mark Seidenfeld this season. His new exhibition Uncharted Waters is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 21st, 2026 at the Bridgehampton Museum, with an opening reception on June 4th, adding another compelling cultural stop to the Hamptons summer calendar. Known for his visually striking work, Seidenfeld brings an artistic energy that fits naturally into the East End’s long tradition of gallery-going and collecting.
Enjoy a summer of Cabaret produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone – Hamptons Summer Songbook by The Sea - live at LTV Studios. Among the Broadway Greats that the line-up this season includes are Norm Lewis (June 28th), Ann Hampton Callaway (July 11th), Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch (July 18th), Eric Yves Garcia & Maria Abous (July 25th), Eric Comstock & Barbara, Fasano (August 1st), KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi & Stephanie Pope (August 22nd) and Donna McKecknie (August 29th). For tickets and further details please visit here.
For those looking to add a dose of heritage to the summer season, the Southampton History Museum offers an engaging window into the architecture, culture, and stories that shaped the village. Its annual Halsey House Gala returns on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. at the historic Halsey House & Garden, with Jean Shafiroff and Mary Slattery serving as gala co-chairs. The museum’s mission of preservation and education makes it an essential cultural stop for visitors who want to experience the Hamptons beyond the beach.
The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, better known as SOFO, remains one of the Hamptons’ most meaningful destinations for families, nature lovers, and supporters of environmental education with celebrity supporters including Liev Schreiber, Jeff Corwin, Susan & David Rockefeller, Dick Grasso, Ronald Lauder, Jill Zarin, and Alex Guarnaschelli. Based in Bridgehampton, the museum offers programming that connects visitors to the natural world of the East End, while its 37th Annual Summer Gala on Saturday, July 11th, 2026 once again promises to be one of the season’s important philanthropic gatherings, with VIP reception and dinner programming extending through the evening. This year’s honorees will include Bernadette Castro, Fabien Cousteau, Louise & Stephen Pesce, and Jean Shafiroff.
Bradford Rand and his team at RAND Luxury will be hosting their invitation-only Annual Hamptons Concours D’Elegance event on Saturday, August 1st, 2026 bringing together over $100m of classic and contemporary cars with a special emphasis on the Ferrari and Porsche marques at the estate of Kenneth and Maria Fishel in Bridgehampton benefiting Southampton’s Animal Shelter and SOFO. Some of the event sponsors include Morgan Stanley, Ferrari of Long Island, Louis XIII by Rémy Martin, Rendezvous Films, Manhattan Motorcars, Barnes Yachting, Apollo Jets, Aston Martin of Long Island, Augustine Jewels, and Ryan Friedman Motorcars.
NYC Second Chance Rescue will host its 5th Annual Hamptons Benefit the August 8th weekend, at a private estate in Bridgehampton. This year’s benefit supports NYC Second Chance Rescue’s mission to save the most vulnerable animals, particularly large breed dogs and those in urgent need of life-saving medical care. Last year’s event honored animal advocate Christine Evangelista and a special musical performance by Robin Thicke.
The Hamptons’ most anticipated literary tradition returns on Saturday, August 8th, 2026, when the East Hampton Library presents its 22nd Annual Authors Night fundraiser. Widely regarded as one of the most popular and celebrity-studded events of the summer calendar, Authors Night brings together 100 authors across genres for an evening of book signings, conversation, and private dinners held in their honor including Mom’s Book of Wisdom by Norah Lawlor. Beginning with the Authors cocktail party reception under a grand tent at Herrick Park, it remains a perennial highlight for book lovers and social season regulars alike.
Southampton Social Club returns for its 16th summer in the Hamptons with a renewed “Be More Social” vision while remaining at the heart of the East End’s social scene. Led by restaurateur Ian Duke, its celebrated Supper Club continues to evolve with experiential dining, live music, and dynamic entertainment. A new kitchen team and chef bring a refreshed menu, paired with a cutting-edge cocktail program featuring refined classics and highly Instagrammable non-alcoholic creations. Nightly Happy Hour at the outdoor bar, al fresco dining, private cabanas, and exclusive private event opportunities, including U.S. Open clubhouse experiences, complete the summer appeal.
Union Burger Bar, led by Ian Duke, continues to redefine American comfort food in the Hamptons with a modern take on classic favorites. Known for its gourmet burgers—led by the Double Truffle Smash Burger, The Mac Attack, and the CBD—the restaurant pairs premium ingredients with a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Standout offerings also include its signature shakes, from indulgent boozy creations like the like the Cookie Monster Guests can enjoy weekly programming such as Taco Tuesdays, Trivia Nights, and Bingo, along with outdoor dining on the patio and lawn. Featuring a private event space accommodating up to 200 guests and a prime location at Bowden Square at the entrance to the Village of Southampton, Union Burger Bar remains a go-to destination for dining, gatherings, and summer nights in the Hamptons.
For those seeking one of the East End’s most refined, award-winning properties to stay this summer, The Baker House 1650 remains the standout Hamptons address. An historic East Hampton property pairs old world charm with an elevated boutique experience, offering private grounds, distinctive guest rooms, one-of kind spa facility in the Hamptons, and a coveted village location that makes it ideal for a summer escape. The Baker House delivers the sort of intimacy, privacy, and elegance that continues to attract guests looking for a more polished alternative to the larger resort scene. For those looking for a refined hostess gift, a stylish keepsake, or a little piece of East Hampton luxury to take home, the Baker House boutique offers a thoughtfully edited shopping experience.
Woman-owned MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned luxury chocolate company celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. The fine art edibles are hand-made at their factory in Brooklyn NY with retail locations throughout New York City and Japan. The flagship store in New York’s Soho District offers chocolate lovers a sumptuous shopping experience. Whether it is the Signature artisanal ganache, lavish truffles and bars, or their custom chocolates with personalized art – the name MarieBelle is synonymous with everything that is refined, beautifully designed and decadent.
Marina St. Barth infuses the Hamptons with the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy, and this year are celebrating their 20th Anniversary. The brand is now nestled in a new store in Southampton, alongside their Palm Beach and Naples, Florida locations. Available online and at boutiques across these destinations, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label. Each piece blends effortless style with quiet luxury, perfect for sun-drenched days and coastal evenings.
The Baker Spa feels like one of the Hamptons’ best kept wellness secrets: an intimate, award-winning retreat designed for just two people at a time, where privacy and calm take center stage. Guests can reserve the entire spa for a deeply personal escape and unwind with access to a heated counter-current pool, hydra Jacuzzi soaking tub, eucalyptus steam shower, private changing room, and treatment services including massage and facials, all within a serene, design-forward setting that blends historic character with modern luxury. Adding to its distinct appeal, the spa also features Luzern Labs skincare, bringing a clean, high-potency Swiss alpine element to the experience and reinforcing its reputation as a discreet oasis for restoration in East Hampton.
There is a familiar moment that arrives with age, sometimes quietly, sometimes mid-sentence: you hear your mother’s voice coming out of your own mouth. The book gathers essential lessons passed down through generations, the kind that shape how people handle disappointment, choose resilience, show up for family and keep moving forward when life becomes complicated and captures that universal experience and turns it into a warm, practical collection of guidance meant to be returned to again and again. The hardcover release will be available April 28th, 2026, published by Hatherleigh Press and distributed by Penguin Random House is currently available for pre-order on amazon.
This inspirational book by philanthropist, TV host, author, human rights and animal advocate, Jean Shafiroff encourages aspiring philanthropists to build the fulfillment of giving into their lives. Drawing from her experiences in philanthropy, the volunteer fundraiser, leader and spokesperson authored the practical guide to modern giving, Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life by What You Give to empower all individuals to get involved in the act of charitable giving. Now in its second printing, the book is available in select bookstores and from Barnes & Noble and Amazon in hardcover and paperback.
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