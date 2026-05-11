Events

Your Hamptons Summer Guide 2026

From milestone fêtes to charity galas, the ultimate calendar of where to dine, dance, and give back in the Hamptons’ historic 250th summer
A scenic elevated boardwalk beneath a bright blue Hamptons sky
From exclusive galas and waterfront dining to luxury escapes and cultural celebrations, the Hamptons summer season returns with a packed calendar of unforgettable experiences across the East EndPhoto Courtesy of LMG

This Summer the atmosphere in the Hamptons is all about celebrations with America’s 250th Anniversary of independence and national events such as the US Open Golf Tournament this June. Whilst there are probably more than 250 ways to enjoy the Hamptons this summer season, here are among the most exclusive guest lists to be on, where you can go and where you can make the most difference helping to raise money for worthwhile causes, enjoy summer dinners and cocktails, see spectacular performances, and dance the night away… 

The Lists to Be On… 

1. Marina St Barth's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Marina St Barth at its new Southampton location this Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026 between 3:00pm-6:00pm. Catch up with this season’s fashion essentials for your wardrobe at 54 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 

Marina St Barth logo
Marina St BarthPhoto Courtesy of Marina St Barth

2. The Baker House 1650 Cocktail Event

Baker House 1650 aperitivo
Baker House 1650 aperitivoPhoto Courtesy of The Baker House 1650

Join The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton on Sunday, May 24th, 2026 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm and Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at their Sunset Aperitivo cocktail event. A staple of the Hotel’s weekly summer calendar and a chance to enjoy their exquisite gardens.

The Baker House 1650 logo
The Baker House 1650Photo Courtesy of The Baker House 1650

3. Alan & Diane Lieberman Memorial Day Brunch

South Beach Group Hotels Alan and real-estate guru Diane Lieberman host the invitation-only Alan & Diane Lieberman Memorial Day Brunch to kick-off a summer of celebrations at their home in Water Mill, NY on Sunday, May 24th, 2026. 

4. Mark Seidenfeld's Uncharted Waters

Mark Seidenfeld's "Alejandra in the Underworld"
Mark Seidenfeld's "Alejandra in the Underworld"Photo Courtesy of Mark Seidenfeld

Art lovers will want to keep an eye on painter Mark Seidenfeld this season. His new exhibition Uncharted Waters is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 21st, 2026 at the Bridgehampton Museum, with an opening reception on June 4th, adding another compelling cultural stop to the Hamptons summer calendar. Known for his visually striking work, Seidenfeld brings an artistic energy that fits naturally into the East End’s long tradition of gallery-going and collecting. 

5. Hamptons Summer Songbook by The Sea

Hamptons Summer Songbook 2026 Season poster
Hamptons Summer Songbook 2026 Season posterPhoto Courtesy of Hamptons Summer Songbook

Enjoy a summer of Cabaret produced by Donna Rubin and Josh Gladstone – Hamptons Summer Songbook by The Sea - live at LTV Studios. Among the Broadway Greats that the line-up this season includes are Norm Lewis (June 28th), Ann Hampton Callaway (July 11th), Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch (July 18th), Eric Yves Garcia & Maria Abous (July 25th), Eric Comstock & Barbara, Fasano (August 1st), KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi & Stephanie Pope (August 22nd) and Donna McKecknie (August 29th). For tickets and further details please visit here.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by The Sea logo
Hamptons Summer Songbook by The SeaPhoto Courtesy of Hamptons Summer Songbook by The Sea
A scenic elevated boardwalk beneath a bright blue Hamptons sky
The Hamptons Has a Summer Soundtrack: The Songbook by the Sea Returns with Eight Evenings of Broadway and Cabaret

6. The Southampton History Museum's Halsey House Gala

Jean Shafiroff and Candace Bushnell at The Southampton History Museum' Halsey House Gala
Jean Shafiroff and Candace Bushnell at The Southampton History Museum' Halsey House GalaPhoto Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni

For those looking to add a dose of heritage to the summer season, the Southampton History Museum offers an engaging window into the architecture, culture, and stories that shaped the village. Its annual Halsey House Gala returns on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm. at the historic Halsey House & Garden, with Jean Shafiroff and Mary Slattery serving as gala co-chairs. The museum’s mission of preservation and education makes it an essential cultural stop for visitors who want to experience the Hamptons beyond the beach. 

The Southampton History Museum logo
The Southampton History MuseumPhoto Courtesy of The Southampton History Museum

7. The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center

SOFO 2025 Honorees
SOFO 2025 Honorees Joshua Fox, Jeff Corwin, Jean Shafiroff, Andy Sabin, Erica Noble, and Ray Iwanowski Photo Courtesy of Rob Rich Society Allure

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center, better known as SOFO, remains one of the Hamptons’ most meaningful destinations for families, nature lovers, and supporters of environmental education with celebrity supporters including Liev Schreiber, Jeff Corwin, Susan & David Rockefeller, Dick Grasso, Ronald Lauder, Jill Zarin, and Alex Guarnaschelli. Based in Bridgehampton, the museum offers programming that connects visitors to the natural world of the East End, while its 37th Annual Summer Gala on Saturday, July 11th, 2026 once again promises to be one of the season’s important philanthropic gatherings, with VIP reception and dinner programming extending through the evening. This year’s honorees will include Bernadette Castro, Fabien Cousteau, Louise & Stephen Pesce, and Jean Shafiroff.

The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center logo
The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature CenterPhoto Courtesy of The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center

8. RAND Luxury's Annual Hamptons Concours D’Elegance

Rand Luxury Hamptons Concours 2025
Rand Luxury Hamptons Concours 2025Photo Credit: PMC / Sean Zanni

Bradford Rand and his team at RAND Luxury will be hosting their invitation-only Annual Hamptons Concours D’Elegance event on Saturday, August 1st, 2026 bringing together over $100m of classic and contemporary cars with a special emphasis on the Ferrari and Porsche marques at the estate of Kenneth and Maria Fishel in Bridgehampton benefiting Southampton’s Animal Shelter and SOFO. Some of the event sponsors include Morgan Stanley, Ferrari of Long Island, Louis XIII by Rémy Martin, Rendezvous Films, Manhattan Motorcars, Barnes Yachting, Apollo Jets, Aston Martin of Long Island, Augustine Jewels, and Ryan Friedman Motorcars.

RAND Luxury logo
RAND LuxuryPhoto Courtesy of RAND Luxury
Hamptons Concours logo
Hamptons ConcoursPhoto Courtesy of Hamptons Concours

9. NYC Second Chance Rescue's 5th Annual Hamptons Benefit

Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Lisa Blanco, and Katie McEntee at NYC's Second Chance Rescue event
Melissa Gorga, Robin Thicke, Lisa Blanco, and Katie McEntee at NYC's Second Chance Rescue eventPhoto Credit: Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

NYC Second Chance Rescue will host its 5th Annual Hamptons Benefit the August 8th weekend, at a private estate in Bridgehampton. This year’s benefit supports NYC Second Chance Rescue’s mission to save the most vulnerable animals, particularly large breed dogs and those in urgent need of life-saving medical care. Last year’s event honored animal advocate Christine Evangelista and a special musical performance by Robin Thicke.

NYC Second Chance Rescue logo
NYC Second Chance RescuePhoto Courtesy of NYC Second Chance Rescue

10. East Hampton Library's 22nd Annual Authors Night fundraiser

The Hamptons’ most anticipated literary tradition returns on Saturday, August 8th, 2026, when the East Hampton Library presents its 22nd Annual Authors Night fundraiser. Widely regarded as one of the most popular and celebrity-studded events of the summer calendar, Authors Night brings together 100 authors across genres for an evening of book signings, conversation, and private dinners held in their honor including Mom’s Book of Wisdom by Norah Lawlor. Beginning with the Authors cocktail party reception under a grand tent at Herrick Park, it remains a perennial highlight for book lovers and social season regulars alike.

East Hampton Library's Authors Night logo
East Hampton Library's Authors NightPhoto Courtesy of East Hampton Library

Where to Dine… 

11. Southampton Social Club

Southampton Social Club exterior
Southampton Social Club exteriorPhoto Courtesy of Southampton Social Club

Southampton Social Club returns for its 16th summer in the Hamptons with a renewed “Be More Social” vision while remaining at the heart of the East End’s social scene. Led by restaurateur Ian Duke, its celebrated Supper Club continues to evolve with experiential dining, live music, and dynamic entertainment. A new kitchen team and chef bring a refreshed menu, paired with a cutting-edge cocktail program featuring refined classics and highly Instagrammable non-alcoholic creations. Nightly Happy Hour at the outdoor bar, al fresco dining, private cabanas, and exclusive private event opportunities, including U.S. Open clubhouse experiences, complete the summer appeal. 

Southampton Social Club logo
Southampton Social ClubPhoto Courtesy of Southampton Social Club

12. Union Burger Bar

Union Burger Bar cheeseburger and fries
Union Burger Bar cheeseburger and fries Photo Courtesy of Union Burger Bar

Union Burger Bar, led by Ian Duke, continues to redefine American comfort food in the Hamptons with a modern take on classic favorites. Known for its gourmet burgers—led by the Double Truffle Smash Burger, The Mac Attack, and the CBD—the restaurant pairs premium ingredients with a lively, welcoming atmosphere. Standout offerings also include its signature shakes, from indulgent boozy creations like the like the Cookie Monster Guests can enjoy weekly programming such as Taco Tuesdays, Trivia Nights, and Bingo, along with outdoor dining on the patio and lawn. Featuring a private event space accommodating up to 200 guests and a prime location at Bowden Square at the entrance to the Village of Southampton, Union Burger Bar remains a go-to destination for dining, gatherings, and summer nights in the Hamptons.

Union Burger Bar logo
Union Burger BarPhoto Courtesy of Union Burger Bar

Where to Sleep…

13. The Baker House 1650

The Baker House 1650 exterior
The Baker House 1650 exteriorPhoto Courtesy of The Baker House 1650

For those seeking one of the East End’s most refined, award-winning properties to stay this summer, The Baker House 1650 remains the standout Hamptons address. An historic East Hampton property pairs old world charm with an elevated boutique experience, offering private grounds, distinctive guest rooms, one-of kind spa facility in the Hamptons, and a coveted village location that makes it ideal for a summer escape. The Baker House delivers the sort of intimacy, privacy, and elegance that continues to attract guests looking for a more polished alternative to the larger resort scene. For those looking for a refined hostess gift, a stylish keepsake, or a little piece of East Hampton luxury to take home, the Baker House boutique offers a thoughtfully edited shopping experience.

The Baker House 1650 logo
The Baker House 1650Photo Courtesy of The Baker House 1650

Life’s Little Luxuries…

14. Mariebelle Chocolates – The Perfect Hosting Gift

Woman-owned MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned luxury chocolate company celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. The fine art edibles are hand-made at their factory in Brooklyn NY with retail locations throughout New York City and Japan. The flagship store in New York’s Soho District offers chocolate lovers a sumptuous shopping experience. Whether it is the Signature artisanal ganache, lavish truffles and bars, or their custom chocolates with personalized art – the name MarieBelle is synonymous with everything that is refined, beautifully designed and decadent. 

MarieBelle New York logo
MarieBelle New YorkPhoto Courtesy of MarieBelle New York

15. Marina St. Barth – Get the Look for Summer Chic

Marina Cocher, founder of Marina St. Barth
Marina Cocher, founder of Marina St. BarthPhoto Credit: CAPEHART / Katie Serrano

Marina St. Barth infuses the Hamptons with the relaxed elegance of Saint Barthélemy, and this year are celebrating their 20th Anniversary. The brand is now nestled in a new store in Southampton, alongside their Palm Beach and Naples, Florida locations. Available online and at boutiques across these destinations, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of resort wear from global designers alongside its own label. Each piece blends effortless style with quiet luxury, perfect for sun-drenched days and coastal evenings.

Marina St. Barth logo
Marina St. BarthPhoto Courtesy of Marina St. Barth

16. Top Secret Spa – At the Baker House 1650

Baker House 1650 spa pool facility
Baker House 1650 spa pool facilityPhoto Credit: Yuxi Lui, Courtesy of Baker House 1650

The Baker Spa feels like one of the Hamptons’ best kept wellness secrets: an intimate, award-winning retreat designed for just two people at a time, where privacy and calm take center stage. Guests can reserve the entire spa for a deeply personal escape and unwind with access to a heated counter-current pool, hydra Jacuzzi soaking tub, eucalyptus steam shower, private changing room, and treatment services including massage and facials, all within a serene, design-forward setting that blends historic character with modern luxury. Adding to its distinct appeal, the spa also features Luzern Labs skincare, bringing a clean, high-potency Swiss alpine element to the experience and reinforcing its reputation as a discreet oasis for restoration in East Hampton.

Summer Reads…

17. Mom’s Book of Wisdom: Timeless Advice from My Mother & Yours by Norah Lawlor

"Mom's Book of Wisdom" by Norah Lawlor cover
"Mom's Book of Wisdom" by Norah Lawlor coverPhoto Courtesy of Hatherleigh Press

There is a familiar moment that arrives with age, sometimes quietly, sometimes mid-sentence: you hear your mother’s voice coming out of your own mouth. The book gathers essential lessons passed down through generations, the kind that shape how people handle disappointment, choose resilience, show up for family and keep moving forward when life becomes complicated and captures that universal experience and turns it into a warm, practical collection of guidance meant to be returned to again and again. The hardcover release will be available April 28th, 2026, published by Hatherleigh Press and distributed by Penguin Random House is currently available for pre-order on amazon

18. Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life by What You Give by Jean Shafiroff

"Successful Philanthropy" by Jean Shafiroff cover
"Successful Philanthropy" by Jean Shafiroff coverPhoto Courtesy of Hatherleigh Press

This inspirational book by philanthropist, TV host, author, human rights and animal advocate, Jean Shafiroff encourages aspiring philanthropists to build the fulfillment of giving into their lives. Drawing from her experiences in philanthropy, the volunteer fundraiser, leader and spokesperson authored the practical guide to modern giving, Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life by What You Give to empower all individuals to get involved in the act of charitable giving. Now in its second printing, the book is available in select bookstores and from Barnes & Noble and Amazon in hardcover and paperback.

A scenic elevated boardwalk beneath a bright blue Hamptons sky
Tatler Recognizes Jean Shafiroff Among the World’s Most Stylish Gowns of 2025

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